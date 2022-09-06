Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) adds to its accolades as an employer of choice with a TOP 10 ranking in the Middle East, by Great Place to Work®, the global authority that recognizes high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures. As the highest placed government entity, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority was also ranked sixth in the Best Workplaces List in the UAE of 2022 – Small & Medium Organisation and named one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces in Asia in 2022.

The tourism authority was recognized last year as one of the Best Workplaces for Women and a Great Place to Work in 2021, and remains today as the first and only organization in Ras Al Khaimah to be ranked amongst the top 10 regional companies in the Middle East. This builds on the progressive policies put in place by the Authority, such as its ‘Lifestyle Benefits’ programme which ensures employees are provided for equally, regardless of age, gender, parental or marital status. It was also one of the first government entities in the Emirate to introduce an Official Remote Working policy and extensive hardship assistance programme. Additionally, its robust Emiratization programme provides Emirati nationals with leadership training and development opportunities for placement within the Authority or in leading industries throughout Ras Al Khaimah.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Our employees and their wellbeing are at the core of what we do here at the Authority and we are honoured to be recognized for the second consecutive year by Great Place to Work. Our rankings on the Best Workplaces Lists are a result of creating an inclusive and equitable working environment for everyone in the industry. As part of our Balanced Tourism strategy, livability remains a focus as we work towards making Ras Al Khaimah one of the best places to live, work and raise a family, all supported by a strong community, diversified economy and a sustainable environment.”

Recognized as the ‘Government Entity with the Happiest Work Environment’ in the Emirate and ‘Happiest Employees in Ras Al Khaimah’ by the Sheikh Saqr Program for Government Excellence (SSPGE) in 2021, the Authority works closely with government entities, industry stakeholders and hospitality partners. Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has set out a roadmap for the Emirate to drive its attractiveness for people to live, work and be immersed into a larger community. These new initiatives include expanded public and inter-city transport across the Emirate, a thorough review of employment regulations and policies, community engagement programmes, employee recognition schemes, a RAK FAM community card, providing travel and tourism employees with special discounts across retail, leisure and activities in the Emirate, and certification for travel and hospitality partners.

