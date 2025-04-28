Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recorded a 23% increase in new business registrations during the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, with 3,676 new companies joining the emirate’s thriving business community. This strong performance reflects the momentum of a dynamic and diversified economy, underpinned by a stable government and world-class infrastructure further cementing RAKEZ’s position as a preferred destination for investors seeking high-growth opportunities in an efficient and business-friendly environment.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commented, “We are proud to see this continued momentum in 2025, with thousands of new businesses choosing RAKEZ to launch and scale their operations. This growth reflects investor confidence in our ecosystem, as well as our ongoing commitment to delivering simple, agile, and cost-effective solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global business community.”

The economic zone continues to attract investors from around the world, particularly from India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Egypt, and France. This international interest underscores the strength of Ras Al Khaimah’s pro-business policies, streamlined processes, and strategic connectivity to global markets.

The leading sectors driving this year’s expansion are services, commercial activities, and general trading. Service-oriented businesses, such as consultancies, marketing firms, IT and development companies, and software solution providers, made up 38% of total registrations, while commercial and general trading followed with 26% and 13%, respectively.

“Our journey is not just about numbers or accolades, it’s about creating an ecosystem that fosters growth, innovation, and opportunity for all. We remain focused on creating value for every investor in our diverse, growing business community. Our efforts are grounded in building strong partnerships, embracing innovation, and nurturing an environment that enables every entrepreneur and enterprise to reach their highest potential,” Jallad added.

As 2025 progresses, the economic zone remains steady in its commitment to empowering businesses and entrepreneurs, driving sustainable economic progress, and ensuring Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE remain centres of global investment. With a focus on strategic foresight, operational excellence, and sustainable development, RAKEZ is well-positioned to shape the emirate’s economic landscape and deliver another landmark year.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.