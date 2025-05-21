Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) reinforced its position as a key player in the UAE’s industrial transformation during its participation in Make it in the Emirates 2025, held at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in partnership with ADNEC Group, the forum has become a central platform for industrial development, investment, and policy dialogue in the region.

RAKEZ was among more than 700 industrial stakeholders present at this year’s edition, which attracted 30,000 visitors and spotlighted opportunities across 12 strategic sectors — from advanced manufacturing and energy to electronics, building materials, and food production. The economic zone’s participation aimed to engage with prospective investors, partners, and industry leaders, reinforcing its role in the UAE’s evolving industrial landscape. With involvement from multinational manufacturers, emerging tech firms, and national champions, the event underscored the growing momentum of the country’s industrial base and its alignment with the national economic diversification agenda.

Group CEO Ramy Jallad participated in a high-level panel discussion on “Synergies in the UAE’s Industrial Landscape,” where he emphasised the growing interconnectivity between industrial zones across the country. He spoke about the shift from standalone operations to collaborative, cross-emirate value chains, noting that manufacturers based in Ras Al Khaimah are increasingly supplying and partnering with companies in other emirates. Jallad also highlighted the diversity of RAKEZ’s industrial base, from food production and packaging to advanced sectors such as electric vehicles, defense, and composites, positioning this breadth as a key enabler in the UAE’s drive toward a more integrated, innovation-led industrial ecosystem. He also pointed to the UAE’s logistics advantage, citing its extensive port infrastructure and the forthcoming Etihad Rail network as critical assets that will further strengthen national supply chain integration and industrial mobility.

Commenting on the participation, Jallad said: “Make it in the Emirates is a truly integrated national platform that allows investors and industrial entrepreneurs to explore the UAE’s attractive investment environment and discover promising opportunities in manufacturing, particularly in Ras Al Khaimah, which continues to strengthen its position as a leading industrial and investment hub in the region. RAKEZ’s involvement in this important national event highlights the comprehensive ecosystem we offer investors, including advanced infrastructure, support services, and flexible solutions tailored to various industrial sectors. We are committed to providing a business environment that attracts high-value investment, supports SME growth, and enables local industries to expand into regional and global markets.”

“Our participation also aligns with the UAE’s broader vision for economic diversification and strengthening the contribution of industry to the national GDP. By supporting supply chain localisation, increasing reliance on domestic production, and enabling self-sufficiency across strategic sectors, RAKEZ is advancing its mission in step with national priorities. This forum offers an ideal setting to forge new strategic partnerships, gain insights into the latest industrial innovations, and evolve our services to meet the needs of tomorrow’s manufacturers—all while reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as a destination for smart, future-focused industries,” he added.

Chief Strategy Officer Puneet Jain took part in the ‘Industrial Policy 2.0’ roundtable, where he addressed the increasing demand for investor-centric regulation and responsive execution. He described how RAKEZ aligns national policy with operational delivery, offering streamlined licensing, integrated support services, and sector-specific infrastructure that simplify the investor journey.

During the forum, RAKEZ announced two major industrial projects. An AED 1.1 billion agreement was signed with THi Investment Management Corporation to develop a 130,000 square-metre industrial park for advanced technology companies, expected to generate 2,500 jobs in Ras Al Khaimah. In addition, a AED 30 million agreement was concluded with Faraday Future Middle East FZ-LLC for the establishment of a 10,000 square-metre luxury electric vehicle assembly plant, which will create 200 skilled jobs.

Both MoUs were signed on behalf of RAKEZ by Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer. Co-signatories included Sebastian Rietveld, Business Development Director at THi, and Chui Tin Mok, Head of UAE and Executive Director at Faraday Future. These projects reinforce RAKEZ’s continued success in attracting future-focused industries across sectors such as automotive, clean energy, chemicals, FMCG, and metals.

RAKEZ’s participation in Make it in the Emirates 2025 reflects its broader commitment to supporting the UAE’s Operation 300bn and contributing to a unified, competitive industrial ecosystem built for the future.

