Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) signs an agreement with Al Ansari Exchange, through which RAKEZ clients can make their payments at any Al Ansari Exchange branch in the UAE. This collaboration expands the range of payment options available for RAKEZ clients, making it more convenient and faster to settle payment transactions related to their RAKEZ companies.

The agreement was signed at RAKEZ headquarters by Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, and Mohamad Bitar, Deputy CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Jallad said, “We are pleased to work with Al Ansari Exchange to offer our clients yet another way to easily complete their transactions. This initiative is part of our ongoing initiatives to become more accessible to our UAE-based clients. We will continue to build relationships with more strategic partners locally and internationally to ensure ease of doing business for companies flourishing in our zones.”

Mr. Bitar said, “Our partnership with RAKEZ reflects our shared aspiration to help drive innovative solutions and boost customer satisfaction through more flexibility and increased efficiency. Within our capacity as a prominent remittance and foreign exchange company, we aim to enhance the experience of businesses and investors and help encourage new entities to set up in the country. We are glad to offer RAKEZ’s clients a convenient, reliable and secure way to pay their fees via our network of more than 200 strategically located branches in different parts of the UAE.”

The economic zone’s clients can also complete their transactions through RAKEZ Portal 360; a payment link on RAKEZ invoice that leads to a secured online payment gateway; bank transfer to the account detailed on their invoice; and UAE-issued cheques that can be deposited via ATMs.

