Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The All India Association of Industries (AIAI), to open up new avenues for mutual trade and investment, strengthening economic ties between the UAE and India.

The MoU was signed by AIAI President Dr. Vijay Kalantri and RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad, at World Trade Center Mumbai (WTCM) in the presence of WCTM Executive Director Rupa Naik. The collaboration is designed to encourage enterprises from diverse Indian industries to explore opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah. It focuses on stimulating business opportunities, fostering cooperation, and creating synergies for development across both regions.

Kalantri said, “This collaboration not only reflects the strong economic relationships and shared entrepreneurial spirit between India and the UAE but also aligns with the objectives of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), enhancing our mutual interests. We are excited to partner with RAKEZ and unleash the plethora of opportunities this collaboration will bring to our members.”

Jallad said, “Our alliance with AIAI is a strategic step towards welcoming more Indian investors and businesses into Ras Al Khaimah. With a majority of companies in RAKEZ being Indian-owned, this MoU aims to create a robust platform for enterprises to thrive and expand in a market renowned for its business-friendly environment and strategic geographic location. This initiative is about fostering long-term economic growth and deepening the ties between Ras Al Khaimah and India.”

In conjunction with the MoU signing in Mumbai, RAKEZ senior leadership engaged in business-to-business (B2B) meetings with high-profile companies from various sectors, including electric vehicles (EV), plastics and packaging, food and beverage, real estate, and chemicals.

The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and its second-largest export destination, reflecting a robust bilateral trade relationship. Within RAKEZ, around 6,000 Indian companies are flourishing and contributing to its diverse economic landscape. Leading firms such as Ashok Leyland, Dabur, Mahindra, Royal Gulf Industries, Sejal Glass, Motherson, and Bosco Aluminium underscore the dynamic business ecosystem that RAKEZ offers to Indian enterprises. These companies benefit from the economic zone’s strategic partnerships with government entities, private service providers, and prominent business groups. Aligned with the objectives of supporting CEPA, RAKEZ has been actively engaged in B2B meetings, events and exhibitions, and forging new collaborations.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 23,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About The All India Association of Industries (AIAI)

Established in the year 1956, All India Association of Industries (AIAI) is a premier industry association representing industries across sectors located in Mumbai, the commercial capital of India. AIAI is a not-for-profit, non-government organization, advocating the cause of trade & industry with an overall aim towards industrial growth.

AIAI endeavours to meet the various needs of enterprises by combining the power of networking and resource building. AIAI plays a prominent role in promoting its members to international markets, concerned authorities, and represents them issues to the State and Central governments from time to time and AIAI also represents on the Advisory committees of States and Central Government.

The activities of the association go beyond the traditional format of industry associations.