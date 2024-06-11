Ras Al Khaimah: Group CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) Ramy Jallad participated as a distinguished speaker at the ATD Middle East Conference, held recently in Abu Dhabi. The event, under the theme ‘All About People: Shaping Leaders, Transforming Talent’, was supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism and provided an invaluable platform for attendees to delve into innovative strategies, exchange best practices, and gain insights into the latest trends shaping the future of work.

Engaging in a panel discussion moderated by world-renowned CEO Coach Mark Thompson, Jallad shared practical strategies for business-aligned learning and leadership performance. On the critical importance of continuous learning, he said, “Learning is a continuous journey. At RAKEZ, we integrate continuous learning into our core operational strategy, encouraging employees to engage in regular training sessions, share knowledge across departments, and prioritise personal and professional growth. It is not just about acquiring new skills; but fostering a culture where learning is ingrained in our DNA, driving innovation and growth at every level.”

Furthermore, he addressed the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enhancing human capabilities, explaining, “Our teams utilise the insights provided by AI to make informed decisions and build strong, meaningful relationships—these are the core interactions that drive genuine business success.”

Finally, Jallad discussed the importance of agility in navigating the challenges of a rapidly evolving business landscape. He highlighted the economic zone’s efforts to stay agile by constantly reviewing its offerings and processes to meet the evolving needs of its clients and partners. “Change is the only constant in today’s business world,” he said. “Staying agile means constantly evaluating our strategies, processes, and goals to ensure they remain relevant and effective.”

Additionally, Jallad also emphasised the necessity of fostering a culture of innovation, noting, “Innovation is key to staying ahead in today’s competitive market. At RAKEZ, we encourage creativity and innovation at every level of the organization.”

