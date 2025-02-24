Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) successfully concluded a series of roadshows and B2B meetings across key Indian cities, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Indian businesses and fostering stronger economic ties between India and the UAE.

The RAKEZ team engaged with hundreds of entrepreneurs across diverse industries, including IT, software and AI, accounting and finance, exporter and manufacturers (rubber, mechanical, electrical), F&B, logistics, pharmaceuticals, construction, petrochemicals, FMCG, Oil and Gas, agriculture, engineering, switchgear and cosmetics. The roadshows, held in New Delhi, Mumbai, and other strategic locations in Maharashtra such as Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, brought together business leaders eager to explore expansion opportunities in the UAE and potential collaborations with RAKEZ.

Through these engagements, RAKEZ provided Indian businesses with a comprehensive overview of the advantages of setting up in the economic zone, highlighting its cost-effective solutions, world-class infrastructure, and seamless global connectivity. Attendees showed strong interest in partnering with RAKEZ to expand their businesses by assisting potential investors looking to enter the UAE market.

As part of the roadshow, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad led a high-level roundtable session with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), highlighting investment opportunities and how RAKEZ actively facilitates Indian entrepreneurs’ success in the UAE.

Jallad said, “India remains one of our top investor markets, and our longstanding relationship continues to flourish under the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). RAKEZ is home to more than 7,000 Indian companies, from SMEs to major global brands. Through these roadshows, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing Indian investors with the right ecosystem to thrive and expand internationally.”

The roadshows also served as a platform for meaningful dialogue between key industry leaders, emphasising the potential for cooperation across sectors. During the roundtable session, CII WR Sub-Committee on MSME Chairman and Chemtrols Industries Chairman and Managing Director Dr. K Nandakumar shared, “India, and particularly Maharashtra, stands as a powerhouse of economic growth, innovation, and industrial excellence. By fostering deeper collaboration in key sectors such as infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy, we can unlock numerous opportunities for trade and investment.” Echoing this sentiment, CII Maharashtra State Council Chairman and Kamat Hotels (India) Chairman Vishal Kamat emphasised, “This event marks a crucial step in strengthening our economic ties. Through meaningful dialogue and strategic partnerships, we can pave the way for long-term cooperation, shared prosperity, and a future of limitless possibilities.” Further highlighting the vast potential for collaboration, Continental Carriers Managing Director Vaibhav Vohra, said, “Indian businesses have a unique opportunity to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving industrial and commercial landscape. From manufacturing to technology and logistics, the possibilities for economic exchange are immense.”

Over the years, RAKEZ has strengthened partnerships with prominent Indian business associations, including the Indian Chamber of Commerce, All India Association of Industries, UAE-India CEPA Council, CII, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Indian Economic Trade Organisation, and the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture, to enhance trade and investment opportunities. Most recently, the economic zone inked collaborations with CII and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation during the ‘UAE-India: Partnership for Enduring Prosperity’ forum in Ras Al Khaimah.

RAKEZ is already home to prominent Indian enterprises, including Royal Gulf Industries (battery recycling), Mahindra and Ashok Leyland (vehicle manufacturing), MSSL (automotive components), and FMCG giant Dabur Naturelle. To further support Indian investors, RAKEZ maintains a dedicated branch office in Mumbai, ensuring a seamless connection and assistance for Indian enterprises looking to expand their global footprint.

By continuously engaging with Indian entrepreneurs and fostering bilateral trade relations, RAKEZ remains a preferred investment destination for Indian businesses seeking growth and expansion in the UAE and beyond.

