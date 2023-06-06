Ras Al Khaimah: RAKEZ Academic Zone recognised the outstanding adherence of six renowned international branch campus universities to its comprehensive regulatory framework by presenting certificates to their respective deans. Among the esteemed institutions receiving this recognition were the University of Bolton – Academic Center – Ras Al Khaimah, Northwood University – International Program Center – Ras Al Khaimah, University of Stirling – Ras Al Khaimah Campus, University of West London – RAK Branch Campus, Bath Spa University – RAK Campus, and SBS Swiss Business School – RAK Campus.

These universities were recognised for their dedication to upholding the highest standards in all areas of operations, including licensing, premises, academic management, faculty and staff, records, fees, curriculum and courses, advertising and marketing, and quality assurance.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are extremely proud of these universities' commitment to quality and compliance while providing exceptional education. Their accomplishments are a testament to their dedication and hard work, reinforcing RAKEZ Academic Zone's endeavor to foster an environment of academic excellence in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. These universities have consistently demonstrated a remarkable standard of education, and their adherence to our comprehensive regulatory framework is commendable."

Certificates were awarded to the universities after a comprehensive compliance assessment conducted by the RAKEZ Academic Zone team. The assessment ensured strict adherence to existing laws, by-laws, policies, regulations, accreditation, and licensing requirements. The universities conducted self-evaluations and provided evidence of compliance, which was reviewed and verified by the Academic Zone team through in-person visits.

The RAKEZ Academic Zone team remains dedicated to raising the bar in higher education, as demonstrated by their thorough assessment framework. This certification will reassure students, parents, and stakeholders that these institutions maintain the highest levels of compliance and dedication to providing a quality educational experience.

