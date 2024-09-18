Arabian Warrior to use the Middle East as training base ahead of the LA28 Olympics for global athletes

RAK Properties will host a semi-permanent sports facility on flagship Mina Al Arab

CSR initiative to create first-of-its-kind Arabian Warrior Schools National Championships to identify local talent

This partnership follows the news that obstacle course racing has been accepted by the Olympic Games

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah's pioneering publicly listed property developer, announces its partnership with Arabian Warrior to champion obstacle course racing in the region, a sport set to be included in the 2028 Olympic Games. This collaboration establishes RAK Properties as the new Title Partner for the Arabian Warrior Schools National Championship and Official Partner of the Arabian Warrior Middle East event series, an obstacle course racing event series developed by athletes in the GCC with world-class service standards and a focus on regionally targeted sustainability initiatives.

The partnership will see a semi-permanent facility established at RAK Properties’ flagship Mina Al Arab development. This facility will serve local schools, communities, and aspiring athletes, providing a world-class training ground for obstacle course racing (OCR).

Arabian Warrior will host several events across the GCC, including in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), and the first-ever Arabian Warrior Schools National Championships in Ras Al Khaimah. The series will kick off with seven week-long events throughout several emirates, engaging school children in OCR through a focus on physical fitness and mental wellbeing. The National Championship will then identify and nurture local talent with the potential to compete on the global stage.

This partnership announcement follows the news that obstacle course racing has been accepted by the Olympic Games as part of the Modern Pentathlon at the next edition in 2028 and is widely expected to become a stand-alone sport by the 2032 Olympics.

Arabian Warrior will partner with some of the world's top OCR athletes, using the Middle East as a key training base ahead of the LA28 games.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said: “Our partnership with Arabian Warrior marks an exciting chapter in our commitment to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle in Ras Al Khaimah. With a new season attracting international athletes and a grassroots schools series, this collaboration fosters community well-being, promotes physical fitness, empowers locals through sports, and positions RAK as a leading sports and tourism destination.”

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Bin Saif Al Sharqi, spokesperson of the Arabian Warrior brand, added: “We are hugely excited about the inaugural Arabian Warrior series, with several fantastic OCR events scheduled to take place across the GCC, including in Ras Al Khaimah next April.

“This partnership with RAK Properties will play an integral role in the evolution of the brand long-term, while also allowing Arabian Warrior to promote a healthy lifestyle and tap into a wide audience both in Ras Al Khaimah and across the GCC.

RAK Properties aims to leverage this partnership to promote well-being and fitness within the communities, while also attracting international visitors to Ras Al Khaimah by showcasing the emirate’s unique cultural heritage, natural beauty, and diverse attractions.

