Contemporary urban island living, featuring exceptional amenities alongside access to world-class hotels Sales commence on Saturday, 27th September, 2025

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, announces the launch of the second phase of Mirasol, an expansive resort-style apartment community on Mina, the premium waterfront destination for elevated living.

The next exciting chapter in the rapid growth and evolution of Raha Island, the second phase of Mirasol comprises 280 units across visually distinct and architecturally striking buildings, making it one of the most prominent and well-connected apartment complexes within the dynamic North Harbour neighbourhood.

When Mirasol launched in January 2025, it quickly sold out with buyers eager to purchase homes in one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the region, and beyond. This second phase of Mirasol is expected to attract similar, if not greater, demand from a local and international client base.

Upon completion, the second phase of Mirasol will be home to a collection of three fully integrated residential communities – two low-rise apartment buildings complemented by elegant duplexes benefiting from harbour views. In addition, its proximity to Raha Island’s meticulously master planned amenities means residents and tenants can enjoy easy access to a host of carefully curated leisure, retail and F&B options within Mina’s bustling urban hub.

With apartments ranging from 389 to 524 sqft for an elegantly appointed studio – with prices starting from AED 861,000 – to expansive 3,741 sqft three-bed penthouses, Mirasol phase II also features an Oasis Pool, with sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf, a children’s play area with splash pool, and sunken beds for sun lounging. Residents can enjoy access to a lounge and juice bar with a menu focused on well-being and relaxation, as well as areas designed for remote working, while an open-air cinema is perfect for al fresco movie nights under the stars.

A signature in-house restaurant, will delight residents and guests with dishes specially created by Michelin-starred Chef Vicente Torres. Those who enjoy an active and wellness-inspired lifestyle can access Mirasol Il’s indoor yoga studio and state-of-the-art fitness centre, complete with the latest workout machines and equipment, as well as sauna and steam rooms and a shaded jogging track.

A major plus for Mina’s latest development is its proximity to the waterfront destination’s collection of world-class hotel resorts. Both phases of Mirasol are only a few steps away from the refined elegance of the Four Seasons Resort and Spa and the vibrant luxury of Nikki Beach. The Anantara and InterContinental hotels are also easily accessible from the complex.

Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer of RAK Properties, said: “The launch of phase two of Mirasol is yet another proud moment in the ongoing growth of our flagship Mina waterfront community and Raha Island. The dynamic story of Mina continues to be written, with Mirasol provides another level of style, design, and elegant contemporary luxury living to our diverse portfolio of products. This newest residential complex greatly complements Mina’s overall character while enhancing its appeal to clients from across the region and even further afield. As we have seen with previous launches across Mina, the luxury segment continues to drive the real estate in the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah, with developments such as Downtown Mina seamlessly meeting the needs of today’s homebuyers and investors while deepening Mina’s, and the emirate’s, long-term appeal.”

Sales for phase two of Mirasol commence on Saturday, 27th September, at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai. For more information and to pre-register, go to: mirasol.ae

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specialising in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

