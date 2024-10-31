Completion of the waterfront development is expected by 2026

Strategic partnership with FAM Properties

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, announces the release of the final phase of Quattro Del Mar, its iconic waterfront development in Mina Al Arab. This follows the successful launch of the project during 2024 and subsequent to rapid sell-out of released units.

Located in Mina Al Arab, RAK Properties’ flagship waterfront community, Quattro Del Mar is a key addition to the destination’s holistic vision for urban island living. The development’s appeal lies in its diverse range of residences - from studios and one-bedroom apartments to spacious Sky Duplexes and Garden Townhouses - offering an exceptional island living experience. Residents will also enjoy a unique blend of premium amenities and easy access to the exclusive Nikki Beach Resort & Spa.

Ziad Hinnawi - VP Sales at RAK Properties said: “We’re thrilled to announce the release of the final phase of Quattro Del Mar. This exceptional development has generated tremendous interest, and we are confident this final release will be met with equally high demand. Quattro Del Mar represents a unique opportunity for discerning homeowners to experience an unparalleled lifestyle in the beautiful natural setting of Ras Al Khaimah."

Quattro Del Mar's four interconnected towers, each with a unique façade reflecting the shimmering Arabian Gulf, are built on a foundation of AI. This technology has enabled a design that prioritises resident well-being, sustainability, and a sense of community.

Quattro Del Mar has been recognised for its outstanding design and impact, winning "Mixed-Use Project of the Year" at the Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024, "Best Residential Project" at the Design Middle East Awards 2024 and a Platinum winner in “Best Residential Architecture” by XYZ Designers. These accolades highlight RAK Properties’ commitment to creating high-quality, sustainable, and innovative developments.

Construction is making good progress and Fäm properties is the exclusive broker for this final release. For more information, visit the RAK Properties website or contact the sales centre by calling toll free on 800 4020.