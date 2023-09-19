Studios, one and two-bedroom units and penthouses available for purchase from 22 September

RAK Properties PJSC, (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer has announced the launch of Cape Hayat, 668 residential development offering, on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah.

Spread across a 22,854 sqm area, Cape Hayat will comprise of four elegantly designed residential towers - two 20 stories high towers and two will be 9 stories. The development offers a range of studios, one and two-bedroom apartments, and luxury penthouses with panoramic views of the coastline.

A selection of apartments will be available for purchase to buyers of all nationalities, with public sales commencing on 22nd and 23rd September 2023 at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

Cape Hayat will host luxury amenities on the podium level such as swimming pools, a gym, landscape leisure deck area, a multi-purpose room, and a kids’ area, whilst the ground level will house a number of retail and F&B outlets facing the scenic seaside. Additionally, Cape Hayat residents will have direct access to the Hayat Island beach.

Commenting on the launch, Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, said: “We are launching Cape Hayat to cater to the significant demand for quality homes in prime destinations in Ras Al Khaimah. We have witnessed increased investor sentiment for premium homes that embody the epitome of luxury and elegance, underscoring the untapped potential and allure of this segment. We hope this positive sentiment continues as market fundamentals and economy are strong and we'll continue to tap into demand.”

Aligned with the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040, Cape Hayat will be built in accordance with the Barjeel Green Initiatives. The development will focus on integrating nature into the communal areas, responsibly using scarce water resources, and saving energy across the four towers.

Set within an idyllic natural environment, Hayat Island offers residents and visitors a unique “holiday living” experience within a vibrant community while providing the conveniences of every day.

Customers interested in purchasing units at Cape Hayat can visit the RAK Properties website for more inquiry or contact the sales center by calling toll free on 800 4020 or via email at sales@rakproperties.com

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Sagr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, with share capital of AED 2 billion. RAK Properties has successfully developed more than 3,000 residential units, 372,000 square feet of office space and 260,000 square feet of retail projects.

For any media queries, please contact: