Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE: RAK Leisure, a subsidiary of RAK Hospitality Holding, is thrilled to announce its prestigious attainment of the ResponsibleRAK Silver Benchmarked status, powered by EarthCheck. This significant accomplishment underscores the unwavering commitment of RAK Leisure and its subsidiaries, including Jais Adventure Park, Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, PURO restaurants, and RAK Leisure Leasing to sustainable practices and responsible travel and tourism.

The ResponsibleRAK Silver Certification, powered by EarthCheck's scientific expertise, sets a new benchmark for environmental management and sustainability in Ras Al-Khaimah's tourism sector. As the Emirate strives to gain recognition for its sustainability efforts, this certification exemplifies RAK Leisure's dedication to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and the preservation of the region's natural and cultural assets.

EarthCheck, the world's leading scientific benchmarking and certification group for travel and tourism, has duly recognized RAK Leisure's efforts and contributions to advancing both environmental and business performance. This recognition places RAK Leisure among a select group of global sustainable tourism operators certified to the internationally recognized EarthCheck Company Standard. As a certified ResponsibleRAK organization, RAK Leisure gains a valuable management and reporting tool to further its sustainability goals and create a positive impact on the leisure and tourism industry.

Steven Bishop, General Manager of RAK Leisure, in expressing his gratitude and enthusiasm, said: "We are honored to achieve the ResponsibleRAK Silver Certification, a recognition that reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability across all our attractions in Ras Al-Khaimah. It reinforces our mission to provide unforgettable leisure, entertainment and dining experiences to our guests, all while preserving the environment and minimising our carbon footprint. We thank EarthCheck for their guidance and constant support throughout this journey."

RAK Leisure develops and operates leisure venues that strengthen the appeal of Ras Al Khaimah as a premier tourism destination. This includes the world's first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, offering thrill-seeking experiences for adventurers, including a variety of survival courses, outdoor activities such as abseiling, air rifle shooting, archery, high ropes course, hiking, rock climbing and the new Via Ferrata as well as Jais Adventure Park, home to the world's longest zip line, Jais Flight, the region's longest toboggan ride, Jais Sledder, and Jais Sky Tour. Additionally, RAK Leisure is responsible for the Puro food and beverage outlets, including 1484 by Puro, the UAE's highest restaurant.

As Ras Al-Khaimah continues to position itself as a premier tourism destination, RAK Leisure is excited to continue its journey toward a more sustainable and responsible future, guided by the principles of Responsible RAK Silver Certification powered by EarthCheck.

For more information or media enquiries please contact:

Plus 1 Communications | yara@plus1comms.com

About RAK Leisure (RAKL)

Established in 2014 by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Leisure is a subsidiary of RAK Hospitality Holding (RAKHH) and is devoted to enhancing the lifestyles of Ras Al Khaimah’s residents and visitors by supporting the development of leisure venues that further strengthen the appeal of destination Ras Al Khaimah. As well as focusing on existing operations and attractions that include the world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp and Jais Adventure Park, home to the world’s longest zip line, Jais Flight, the region’s longest toboggan ride, Jais Sledder, Jais Via Ferrata, Jais Sky Room and Jais Sky Tour, RAK Leisure is also responsible for the Puro food and beverage outlets that include the UAE’s highest restaurant, 1484 by Puro, Puro Café & Terrace, Puro Express and SYR.UP by Puro. RAK Leisure is constantly exploring opportunities and the development of new concepts, and its commercial activities are solely focused on dining and entertainment, leisure operations and hospitality services, as well as leasing and facility management at RAK’s Corniche Al Qawasim.

For more information, please visit https://rakleisure.com/

About EarthCheck

EarthCheck is the world's leading scientific benchmarking, certification, and advisory group for travel and tourism. Powered by EarthCheck's expertise, the ResponsibleRAK Certification Program provides a comprehensive framework for recognising and promoting sustainability within Ras Al-Khaimah's tourism industry. EarthCheck empowers businesses, communities, and governments to make informed decisions that create clean, safe, prosperous, and healthy destinations.

For more information about EarthCheck, please visit earthcheck.org