Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Ras Al Khaimah International Corporate Centre (RAK ICC) is the UAE leader in the landscape of international business with its regulations for International Business Companies (IBCs), offering entrepreneurs and HNWIs a flexible and compliant solution for cross-border structuring.RAK ICC’s IBCs provide an efficient and compliant pathway for those seeking to structure their portfolios and consolidate their assets.

In today’s ever-changing global economy, RAK ICC IBCs have stood the test of time with their sophisticated and flexible features, which include:

Versatile Business Applications: IBCs are used as enablers for family office structuring, restricted purpose vehicles, mergers and acquisitions, consultancy or services, yacht and aircraft ownership, holding entities for underlying shares, investments, and digital assets, to name a few.

Compliant and Credible: Operating under the UAE’s internationally respected regulatory environment, RAK ICC maintains complete compliance with global standards, including AML and FATF requirements, as applied by the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Sophisticated structuring features: Options include Companies Limited by Guarantee for developers and real estate management companies, and Segregated Portfolio Companies for flexible, ring-fenced structures and asset protection.

By prioritising transparency, adaptability, and long-term value creation, RAK ICC continues to enable entrepreneurs and HNWIs to achieve their goals.“The IBC framework is not just about meeting today’s requirements; it is about anticipating tomorrow’s opportunities,” said Sandra Louw, Chief Executive Officer of RAK ICC. “We enable local and global expansion that aligns with evolving global standards.”

About RAK ICC

Ras Al Khaimah International Corporate Centre (RAK ICC) is a registry based in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The organisation provides international business companies and foundations, typically used for private and business structuring, asset consolidation, and succession planning. To date, RAK ICC has incorporated thousands of international companies and supports multi-billion dirhams in structured assets. It serves high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses seeking flexible and secure solutions for long-term business and wealth management.

