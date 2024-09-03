The Plate Method suggested for Diabetes control

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Continuing its series of educational initiatives, RAK Hospital as part of the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024 hosted the third session of the Dia-Beat Webinar series. This insightful webinar, titled "The Role of Carbohydrates in the Management of Diabetes," was presented by Ms. Ruba Al Hourani, the Head of the Dietetics Department at RAK Hospital. The session provided valuable information to individuals managing diabetes or pre-diabetes focusing on the essential role that carbohydrates play in controlling blood sugar levels and overall health.

Ms. Al Hourani began the session by explaining the fundamental aspects of diabetes, emphasizing that it is characterized by elevated levels of glucose in the bloodstream. “Diabetes is a condition where the body’s ability to manage blood sugar levels is compromised,” she stated. “Carbohydrates, which are a significant component of our daily diet, are broken down into sugars that enter the bloodstream. These sugars are then either used for energy or stored in the body, depending on the insulin levels.”

She further elaborated that Type 2 Diabetes represents over 90% of diabetes cases and is often the result of poor dietary habits and a sedentary lifestyle. Ms. Al Hourani explained that in Type 2 diabetes, the body’s insulin production is normal, but excessive carbohydrate intake, coupled with a lack of physical activity, results in the accumulation of sugar in the blood. This excess sugar, if not utilized, gets converted into fat, leading to obesity and subsequent complications such as heart disease, renal failure, neuropathy, and vision problems.

Stressing the importance of a balanced diet and regular exercise Ms. Al Hourani shared an optimistic message with the participants, stressing that diabetes can be effectively managed through a balanced diet and regular physical activity. “By controlling your diet and incorporating moderate exercise into your daily routine, you can manage your weight and, in conjunction with prescribed medication, maintain control over diabetes,” she advised.

She highlighted the significance of macronutrients—carbohydrates, proteins, and fats—in maintaining a balanced diet, with a particular focus on managing carbohydrate intake to regulate blood sugar levels.

Talking about detailed strategies for carbohydrate management Ms. Al Hourani provided in-depth guidance on how to manage carbohydrate intake effectively:

Starch vs. Fiber: She recommended minimizing the intake of starchy foods like rice, wheat, and maize, while increasing the consumption of fiber-rich fruits and vegetables. “Fiber not only aids digestion but also helps in stabilizing blood sugar levels, making it a crucial component of a diabetic-friendly diet,” she noted.

Processed vs. Whole Grains: Emphasizing the importance of choosing whole grains over processed foods, Ms. Al Hourani explained that processed foods such as white bread, white rice, and table sugar are stripped of their natural fiber content and have a high glycemic index (GI), which can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. On the other hand, whole grains like brown rice, multigrain bread, and whole-wheat products are lower in GI and provide sustained energy.

Meal Timing and Portion Control: She advised against consuming large meals infrequently, recommending instead that individuals with diabetes eat smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day—a practice known as grazing. "Eating six small meals within your daily calorie allowance is far more effective in maintaining stable blood sugar levels than consuming two large meals," she explained.

Understanding the Glycemic Index: Ms. Al Hourani underscored the importance of being aware of the glycemic index of foods, which measures how quickly carbohydrates are converted into glucose and enter the bloodstream. Foods with a high GI, such as processed grains and sugary desserts, should be limited, while low-GI foods like oats, whole grains, vegetables, and whole fruits are preferable for individuals with diabetes.

Ms. Al Hourani underscored the importance of being aware of the glycemic index of foods, which measures how quickly carbohydrates are converted into glucose and enter the bloodstream. Foods with a high GI, such as processed grains and sugary desserts, should be limited, while low-GI foods like oats, whole grains, vegetables, and whole fruits are preferable for individuals with diabetes. The Plate Method for Balanced Meals: She also introduced the plate method as a visual guide to creating balanced meals. “For a diabetic-friendly meal, half of your plate should consist of fiber-rich vegetables, one-quarter should be whole grains, and the remaining quarter should be lean protein sources like chicken, fish, or plant-based proteins such as beans and lentils,” she suggested.

The webinar concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where Ms. Al Hourani addressed participants' queries regarding diabetic diets. She highlighted some of the best diets for diabetes management as identified by Forbes Healthcare in 2024, including:

The Mediterranean Diet: This diet emphasizes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats, along with daily physical activity, making it an ideal choice for managing diabetes.

The DASH Diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension): This diet is particularly beneficial for those with diabetes who also need to manage high blood pressure and overweight.

This diet is particularly beneficial for those with diabetes who also need to manage high blood pressure and overweight. The ORNISH Diet: This entirely vegetarian diet excludes all animal products and encourages the practice of yoga, making it a holistic approach to diabetes management.

RAK Hospital’s Dia-Beat Webinar series continues to serve as a crucial platform for community education on diabetes, providing evidence-based strategies and expert advice to help individuals manage and control the condition effectively.

For more information on RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024, visit www.rakdiabeteschallenge.com