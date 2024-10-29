Silent Angina in Diabetics places them at a higher risk of fatality in Heart Attack & Strokes.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – RAK Hospital has continued its pioneering efforts in diabetes education and health promotion through the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024, with a powerful new session on “Diabetes and Heart Health” led by Dr. Tarek Jarkas, Consultant, Interventional Cardiologist at RAK Hospital. Dr. Tarek provided critical insights into how diabetes accelerates heart disease risk, underscoring the necessity for preventive strategies to reduce cardiovascular complications in diabetic patients.

“Diabetes is a global crisis, affecting over 537 million people today—a number expected to skyrocket to 783 million by 2045,” Dr. Tarek revealed. “In Type 2 diabetes, which constitutes 90% of cases, the body’s inability to utilize insulin efficiently leads to complications affecting almost every major organ. The heart and brain, however, bear the brunt of these effects, with diabetics nearly doubling their risk of cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and heart failure.”

The session delved into how diabetes damages blood vessels, resulting in dangerous plaque buildup that restricts blood flow. Dr. Tarek highlighted that “diabetics often experience silent angina, meaning that typical chest pain is absent even as the heart struggles to receive adequate blood flow.” This lack of warning can lead to more severe outcomes, such as heart attacks (myocardial infarction) or strokes when blood flow to the brain is blocked.

With higher instances of blood clotting, diabetics are particularly susceptible to sudden, life-threatening events. In such cases, symptoms like mental confusion, emotional distress, breathlessness, and crushing chest pain signal a critical emergency that requires immediate medical attention.

Empowering Diabetics: Eight Essentials for Heart Health

Dr. Tarek underscored recommendations from the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association, emphasizing eight essentials for maintaining heart health among diabetics:

Balanced Diet: Moderate, nutritionally rich meals.

Regular Exercise: 30 minutes of activity per day.

Blood Sugar Control: Maintain an HbA1c below 7.

Weight Management: Keep BMI under 25.

Blood Pressure: Ensure BP remains below 140/90.

Cholesterol Levels: Maintain cholesterol under 200 mg/dL, LDL under 130 mg/dL.

No Smoking: Abstain completely.

Adequate Sleep: 7-9 hours per night.

Dr. Tarek’s ABCDEF Formula for Managing Diabetes and Heart Health

To make managing diabetes and heart health straightforward, Dr. Tarek introduced his “ABCDEF” formula, which simplifies the approach to diabetic care:

A – Aim for an A1C below 7.

B – Keep Blood Pressure under 140/90.

C – Control Cholesterol to stay below 200 mg/dL.

D – Adhere to all prescribed Drugs and medications.

E – Exercise moderately every day.

F – Follow a balanced Food and diet plan.

S – Stop Smoking, manage Stress, and ensure sufficient Sleep.

Through the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024, RAK Hospital continues to empower UAE residents with resources and knowledge to manage diabetes effectively, reduce complications, and adopt healthier lifestyles.

For more information about the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024, on the Diabeat series and to view past webinars, visit www.rakdiabeteschallenge.com