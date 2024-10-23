Practical methods for coping with stress and managing diabetes were provided during the educative event

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – The RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024 continues to empower individuals in their journey toward better health with its latest Diabeat session featuring Dr. Savita Date, a renowned clinical psychologist. In her engaging presentation, Dr. Date emphasized the critical link between stress management and diabetes control, asserting that effectively managing stress can significantly aid in reversing diabetes and prediabetes.

Dr. Date began her session by highlighting that while diabetes is primarily an insulin-related disease, research from the National Institute of Health and various studies in the NIH Journal of Diabetes indicate that factors such as stress, anxiety, and depression can contribute to its onset. She explained how these emotional and psychological factors can disrupt the body’s hormone, immune, and glycemic systems, leading to increased blood sugar levels.

Addressing the complexities of modern life, Dr. Date pointed out that stress is no longer isolated to traditional concerns like livelihood. Today, individuals face multifaceted stressors, including work pressures, family dynamics, financial issues, and even the pervasive influence of social media. This chronic exposure to stress can lead to a state of hyper-arousal, where the body is constantly flooded with adrenaline, resulting in burnout and various psychosomatic ailments.

In a free-flowing discussion, Dr. Date provided practical methods for coping with stress and managing diabetes. She stressed the importance of conflict resolution and problem-solving, particularly in an era marked by geopolitical tensions and natural disasters. She encouraged attendees to seek expert advice to manage their personal health and financial challenges, and to foster cooperation and communication within their communities.

Dr. Date also highlighted the significance of sleep, relaxation, and meditation. She noted that while modern life often compromises restorative sleep, practices such as meditation can help lower heart rate, respiration, and blood pressure, all of which contribute to better glycemic regulation. She suggested that activities like listening to music, pursuing hobbies, or even taking a holiday could serve as effective forms of relaxation.

The psychologist further emphasized the value of strong support networks, stating that family and friends play a vital role in diabetes management. Support groups, comprising individuals facing similar challenges, provide a safe space for sharing experiences and solutions. Dr. Date reminded participants that emotional support is essential for maintaining both mental and physical health.

Physical activity, she asserted, is another critical element in managing diabetes. Regular exercise helps utilize glucose for energy while also promoting the release of endorphins, which foster a sense of well-being. Dr. Date encouraged attendees to incorporate 30 to 60 minutes of physical activity into their daily routines, highlighting its dual benefits for blood sugar control and stress relief.

In her concluding remarks, Dr. Date discussed the concept of the "locus of control," urging attendees to focus on aspects of their lives they can manage. While external factors such as fate and luck may be beyond control, individuals can take charge of their health by adhering to medication regimens, maintaining a balanced diet, and exercising regularly. She emphasized that such proactive measures are vital for reducing stress and managing diabetes effectively.

The session was met with enthusiastic participation, furthering RAK Hospital's mission to promote awareness and provide practical solutions for diabetes management in the community.

For more information about the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024, on the Diabeat series and to view past webinars, visit www.rakdiabeteschallenge.com