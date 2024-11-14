Top Honors: Pakistani Expatriate Wins AED 5,000 in Male Category & Indian National in Female Category

Continuing its commitment, the RAK Diabetes Challenge 2024 will conclude with the – ‘DIA BEAT IT WALK’ organized by RAK MALL on 8th December.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – RAK Hospital’s flagship community initiative, the RAK Diabetes Challenge (RAKDC24), celebrated the success of over 5,000 participants from across the UAE as the three-month challenge concluded on World Diabetes Day. Conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in Ras Al Khaimah, the third edition of this initiative awarded AED 20,000 in cash prizes, along with generous gift vouchers from sponsors such as ADI, RAK Mall, Auto Nation Services, Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island and Double Tree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island.

Mr. Khalid Abdulla Mohammed AlShehhi, Director of the Representative Office at MOHAP RAK, attended the award ceremony at RAK Hospital, recognizing the accomplishments of participants across three competitive categories: Physical, Virtual, and Corporate. Each participant embarked on a 12-week journey aimed at achieving significant improvements in diabetes management and overall health.

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital, lauded the participants’ commitment, saying, “The RAK Diabetes Challenge has once again highlighted the resilience and determination of our community. Through disciplined lifestyle changes, participants have demonstrated that diabetes can be managed effectively, empowering themselves to take control of their health. We are proud to see the incredible progress they’ve made, which inspires others to focus on preventive care. This challenge is a testament to our commitment to building a healthier nation, one step at a time.”

Transformational Journeys of Physical Category Winners

Interestingly, in the Physical Category, top male winners included inspiring stories from three dedicated taxi drivers. Alim Ullah Ali Sher, a Pakistani national residing in Ajman, claimed first place and AED 5,000 after lowering his HbA1c from 13.36 to 6.59. Runner-up Khawar Abrar Abrar Ahmad also from Pakistan and living in Ras Al Khaimah, reduced his HbA1c from 13.71 to 7.94, earning AED 3,000, while third-place winner Muktar Hussaim, a Bangladeshi national brought his HbA1c down from 11.38 to 6.96, receiving AED 2,000. Their determination and adherence to strict dietary and exercise routines set a strong example of the challenge’s impact.

Among female participants, Indian national Rejeena Saji earned first place with an HbA1c reduction from 11.86 to 8.98, receiving AED 5,000. Second-place winner Susamma Thomas was awarded AED 3,000, while third-place winner Rosan Rani won AED 2,000. Their achievements are the result of consistent exercise and a healthy diet

Corporate and Virtual Achievements

In the Corporate category, Stevin Rock secured the Champions Trophy for maximum employee participation, while RAK Port was recognized for the most significant improvement in diabetes biomarkers. In the Virtual category, top male and female participants were awarded gift vouchers from sponsors, while the top 10 participants each received AED 1,500 Swiss Health Check vouchers from RAK Hospital.

Insights and Health Statistics

This year’s challenge had participation from UAE’s diverse population. Approximately 89% of participants were from Ras Al Khaimah, with 11% joining from other Emirates. Asian expatriates made up 43% of the total participant base, followed by 33% from Arab countries, 10% Emiratis, and 14% from other backgrounds. Male participants accounted for 79%, while 21% were female.

Health assessments revealed that 97% of participants had an HbA1c level above 5.7% at the start, with the highest recorded at 13.99%. In terms of BMI, 41% of participants were classified as overweight, 40% as obese, and 19% fell within the normal range.

Empowering Community Health through Expert Guidance

Throughout the challenge, RAK Hospital provided weekly health tips and expert-led seminars covering heart health, renal care, eye and foot care, holistic diabetes management, and more. The initiative reinforced the importance of a well-rounded approach to health, equipping participants with the knowledge and tools to sustain their progress.

An innovative, globally-aligned evaluation formula developed by RAK Hospital assessed each participant’s progress, ensuring transparency and precision in determining winners. Assessments at the start and end of the challenge captured improvements in blood glucose levels, weight, BMI, and lifestyle changes.

The RAK Diabetes Challenge continues to stand as a foundation of RAK Hospital’s dedication to community health, emphasizing preventive care and education. This year’s challenge saw unprecedented participation and impact, with participants achieving measurable health improvements that reduce the risks associated with high HbA1c levels and diabetes complications.

For further details, visit RAK Hospital or RAK Diabetes Challenge

Winners List

Physical Category (Male)

Alim Ullah Ali Sher

Khawar Abrar Abrar Ahmad

Muktar Hussaim

Physical Category (Female)

Rejeena Saji

Susamma Thomas

Rosan Rani

Virtual Category (Male)

Shariff Khadar

Engoor Sundaradas Anil Kumar

Joseph McKeever

Virtual Category (Female)

Renuka Senthikkumar

Sandhya Akella

Fatema Hussein Mohamed G Virjee

Corporate Category Winners

Stevin Rock – Maximum Participation

RAK Port – Most improved corporate in HbA1C and weight loss

Top 10 winners

Christian Lisay Velasco

AHMED SHERIFF

Iqbal khan

Allah Ditta Allah Bachaya

Ahamed Fayazudeen Seeni Nina Mohamed

Muhammad Parvez Ali Qader

Abdul Rehman Gul Big Gul Baig

Santhosh Kumar

Muhammad Yasir

Paul Seahimey