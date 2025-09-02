RST, already serving 17 healthcare systems across five countries, will drive efficiencies in care delivery and improved outcomes through a suite of intelligent solutions: HIE (Constellation), EMR (Equinox), surgical workflow automation (Orva), and integrated analytics (across products)

The partnership also brings the launch of a new brand identity: Rain Stella Technologies (RST), marking the emergence of a regional leader in AI-powered health

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rain Technology ME LTD (Rain), founded by tech entrepreneur Brian Edelman, today announces a merger of Rain with the global operations of Stella Technology. The two entities bring forth a new unified brand identity: Rain Stella Technologies (RST).

This strategic move unites two healthtech innovators to form a powerhouse in AI-driven healthcare across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Stella brings trusted digital infrastructure to emerging markets. Rain adds innovation in AI, voice, and intelligent automation. Together, they form a healthcare technology leader for MEA and beyond.

RST’s formation is backed by Stella’s proven health information exchange (HIE) and electronic medical record (EMR) solutions, as well as Rain’s AI-driven surgical workflow automation. The transaction also unites leadership teams experienced in scaling digital transformation in healthcare. Lalo Valdez, CEO of Stella Technology, will join RST’s Board of Directors, providing strategic guidance as the newly formed company scales globally. Further, Khalid Adine, former CEO of Stella Emerging Markets, has joined RST as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and will lead commercial strategy and growth.

Brian Edelman, Founder of Rain Technology, said: “For over a decade, Stella has been a pioneer in connecting healthcare systems. Now, with Rain’s cutting-edge AI capabilities, we’re redefining what’s possible across the continuum of care. RST represents both trusted foundations and the intelligence needed for the future of healthcare, particularly in a region where the opportunity to transform care delivery is immense. We’re building a long-term platform to empower health systems across MEA with scalable, intelligent solutions that not only meet today’s challenges but also anticipate tomorrow’s needs.”

Lalo Valdez, Founder of Stella Technology, added: “At Stella, we’ve always believed that health systems deserve solutions that are built to scale – whether it be for a single clinic or a national network. Joining forces with Rain allows us to elevate that mission. As a board member of RST, I look forward to supporting its growth into a global leader in digital health innovation.”

RST will combine the strengths of both companies to deliver an expanded suite of solutions to the region’s healthcare market:

HIE (Constellation) and EMR (Equinox) – Building on Stella's proven legacy of interoperability, security, and clinical efficiency across MEA and U.S. markets. Equinox supports multi-speciality documentation and care coordination, while Constellation enables secure, FHIR-based national interoperability.

AI-Driven Surgical Workflow Automation (Orva) – Powered by Rain's flagship voice assistant platform for operating rooms, Orva brings intelligent automation and real-time documentation to surgical environments while offering modular voice artificial intelligence (AI) and learning language model (LLM) services to enhance the entire portfolio.

New Analytics, Benchmarking and Transformation Products – Designed to help providers, policymakers, and payors improve care quality, efficiency, and compliance. These tools are supported by de-identified data captured across the suite, powering system-wide intelligence, predictive insights, and continuous AI model refinement.

RST works with 17 different healthcare systems across five countries, serving as a trusted partner for large-scale national implementations and agile deployments in diverse care settings. Uniting deep expertise in healthcare AI and advanced voice technology, the merger establishes RST as one of MEA’s most influential healthcare companies.

This merger is timely, as across the region, healthcare organizations seek comprehensive digital partners capable of seamlessly connecting infrastructure and layering in intelligent technologies. According to a 2025 report, the MENA AI in healthcare market is projected to grow by 35.8% annually to reach $1.8 billion by 2029[1]. Rising expectations around efficiency, data quality, and patient safety are driving transformation at both the national and hospital levels. The shift toward value-based care models is also accelerating the need for integrated, real-time insights that span clinical and operational domains.

With headquarters at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and a strong operational presence across MEA, RST will serve hospitals, clinics, government agencies, and other healthcare groups seeking to lead in the next phase of digital health transformation. RST operates across multiple levels of the healthcare ecosystem, from national interoperability to multi-speciality clinical workflows and AI-assisted surgery, creating cross-portfolio intelligence that is needed to improve system-wide care quality and efficiency.

About Rain Stella Technologies (RST):

Rain Stella Technologies (RST) (rainstellatech.com) is a next-generation healthcare technology company born from the merger of Rain Technology and Stella Technology. With deep expertise in digital health infrastructure, AI, and voice-powered automation, RST empowers providers across the continuum of care — from outpatient clinics to surgical suites to national HIEs. RST currently works with 17 healthcare systems across five countries, with strong regional momentum and operational scale. Headquartered at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), RST is committed to delivering trusted, intelligent solutions that improve care quality, efficiency, and outcomes across the MEA and global markets.

About Rain Technology ME LTD:

Rain Technology ME LTD (rain.agency) is a healthcare AI pioneer dedicated to revolutionizing how care is delivered. Rain’s flagship solution, Orva, helps surgical teams reduce perioperative bottlenecks, enhance coordination, and improve real-time documentation. Rain’s track record in voice AI includes nearly a decade of pioneering first-to-market solutions for F500 companies and over five years of leading conversational technology initiatives for the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

About Stella Technology:

Stella Technology (stellatechnology.com) is a recognized leader in healthcare interoperability, HIE development, and digital transformation. Through its international division, Stella delivered mission-critical health infrastructure across MEA and Asia, enabling efficient, secure, and scalable connectivity for providers, payers, and governments alike.

