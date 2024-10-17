Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – RailDirect, a joint venture between Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network, and DHL Global Forwarding, and a leading provider of rail logistics solutions, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with consumer goods giant Unilever at Global Rail 2024. This agreement marks a significant step towards decarbonizing the supply chain.

The agreement signed with Unilever, focuses on reducing the carbon footprint of Unilever's logistics operations in the UAE. The partnership will see Unilever utilize RailDirect's rail freight services to transport goods, contributing to Unilever's ambitious goal of halving its greenhouse gas emissions impact of its products, per consumer use by 2030, and achieving net zero across its value chain by 2039. Additionally, it will offer numerous other benefits of rail transport, including lower business costs and more efficient, high-quality freight movement, boosting the company's trade activity and further increasing its competitive edge.

"We are proud to partner with Unilever in this landmark initiative to decarbonize the supply chain," said Tariq Alfalahi, CEO of RailDirect. "By integrating our advanced rail freight services, we are poised to substantially reduce the carbon footprint of Unilever's logistics operations in the UAE. This strategic alliance not only underscores our commitment to sustainable innovation but also aligns with Unilever's visionary goals for emissions reduction. Together, we are setting a new standard for a sustainable future."

This partnership signifies a major advancement in sustainable logistics, highlighting the growing importance of environmentally responsible practices in global transportation.

"Unilever is proud to collaborate with RailDirect in support of the UAE’s strategy of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050," said Ahmed Kadous, Head of Supply Chain Personal Care MET and Head of Customer Operations Arabia at Unilever. "This partnership represents a pivotal step towards our goal of achieving carbon neutrality across our operations by 2030. Our comprehensive decarbonization strategy includes enhancing the efficiency of our road transport, transitioning to renewable energy for our warehouse operations, and piloting electric vehicles and alternative fuels. A crucial component of this strategy is diversifying our transportation modes. By partnering with RailDirect, we can significantly reduce our carbon footprint and advance our sustainability objectives. We are honoured to lead the way in the UAE with this innovative approach to intermodal transportation, underscoring our commitment to a sustainable future.”

RailDirect's innovative approach to sustainable logistics was on full display at the flagship edition of Global Rail 2024, hosted by Etihad Rail under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court and supported by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for the Development and Fallen Heroes Families Affairs, and Chairman of Etihad Rail.

RailDirect is the first logistics solution that encapsulates the rail offering in the UAE, blending this mode of transport with the first and last-mile capabilities of road transport. The culmination of an integrated solution, RailDirect provides customers with a sustainable cross-border service focusing on Etihad Rail's freight terminal in Ghuweifat; delivering goods in a seamless, predictable and cost-effective way.