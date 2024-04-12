Dubai, UAE: RAILBUS Inc., a pioneering force in the development of the world's first 100% solar-powered mass transportation system, is thrilled to announce a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey towards revolutionizing urban mobility and underscores a shared commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.

A Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Transit

The MOU between RAILBUS and RTA paves the way for collaboration on developing and deploying innovative, eco-friendly transportation technologies across Dubai. RAILBUS's solar-powered system represents a transformative approach to public transit, offering a green, efficient, and cost-effective alternative to traditional transportation methods.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Innovation in Mobility: Leveraging RAILBUS's expertise in solar-powered transportation technologies to enhance Dubai's public transit network.

Sustainability Goals: Aligning with Dubai's vision for environmental sustainability and reduced carbon emissions in the transportation sector.

Pilot Projects: Initiating pilot projects to demonstrate the effectiveness and benefits of RAILBUS's system within the city's existing infrastructure.

A Shared Vision for the Future

"This partnership with RTA is not just a step forward for RAILBUS; it's a leap towards a future where clean, renewable energy powers our cities," said Rawan Kamal, Partners Relations Manager of RAILBUS Inc. "We are honored to collaborate with an authority as visionary as RTA and excited about the possibilities this opens up for sustainable urban development."

Abdul Mohsen Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency, RTA, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Partnering with RAILBUS aligns with our objective to embrace innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life in Dubai. We look forward to exploring how RAILBUS's solar-powered transportation system can contribute to our city's sustainability and mobility goals."

About RAILBUS Inc.

RAILBUS Inc. is at the forefront of developing the first fully solar-powered mass transportation system designed to offer a green, efficient, and affordable alternative to traditional public transit. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, RAILBUS aims to transform urban mobility worldwide.

About Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is the primary authority responsible for roads and transportation in Dubai. RTA's mission is to develop integrated, sustainable, and world-class transportation systems to enhance the city's urban development and quality of life.

