Rahmania Mall, a one-stop community shopping and leisure destination in Sharjah, has launched its 2022 Ramadan campaign with several activities to enrich its visitors experience during this holy month as part of the 32nd edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

As part of the campaign, Rahmania Mall, house of more than 60 leading world renounced brands, launched a"Shop and Win" campaign, which gives the visitors a chance to enter a raffle draw and win Suzuki Jimny car by spending AED 250 in any of its shops. Visitors can avail this offer till May 4. Also, Rahmania Mall launched "Rahmania Foodie" which allows customers to receive a gift card by collecting six stamps when dining in the mall.

Abdullah Al Huraimel, Executive Director of New Enterprises at Sharjah Cooperative Society, said: “We are pleased to announce that we have launched our Ramadan campaign with the aim of celebrating blissful moments and sharing a unique time with our visitors during this holy month by encouraging them to participate in several campaigns to have a pleasant shopping, entertainment, and dining experience and at the same time give them opportunities to benefit from the current offers at the mall.”

Reiterating the commitment to provide an integrated shopping experience to visitors, he said: “Rahmania Mall is a community shopping and leisure destination that takes pride in providing an integrated shopping experience for visitors with best offers and prizes.”

