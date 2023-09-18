Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions has launched nine hybrid vehicles, including the C-HR and Corolla Cross models, and six BMW F900XR motorcycles to bolster its fleet. These vehicles will manage minor traffic incidents and improve response times and traffic safety across all roads within the Emirate of Sharjah.

His Excellency Brigadier General Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations, and His Excellency Ahmed Al Mashrakh, Chief Officer of Rafid and Deputy Head of the Team, attended the launch event.

Abdulrahman bin Kanoon Al Shamsi, Director of the Accident & RSA Department at Rafid Automotive Solutions and a member of the Joint Committee, stated: "This step aligns with our vision to support strategic goals and initiatives aimed at achieving climate neutrality and supporting efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the United Arab Emirates, and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular. This is achieved through the utilisation of innovative solutions and modern technologies. Hybrid vehicles and bicycles are environmentally friendly solutions to reduce carbon emissions and decrease fuel consumption."

Bin Kannoon further explained that using motorcycles will enhance accessibility for Rafid customers. He emphasised that expanding the bicycle fleet, which will reach 12 motorcycles, will substantially reduce the average response time to minor traffic accidents. Currently, the average response time stands at 10 minutes, and this initiative aims to further reduce this period by increasing the number of bicycles known for their swift and efficient mobility.

Rafid application

The Rafid application offers a wide array of services designed to simplify the process and empower users by giving them effortless access to services anytime, anywhere. It provides the flexibility needed to efficiently complete transactions, including emergency roadside assistance services such as fuel delivery, tyre and battery replacements, and towing services for vehicles experiencing breakdowns.

The application allows vehicle owners to book a car inspection service at "Motorcheck," which offers many inspection options. The "Rafid" app, available in Arabic, English, and Urdu on iOS and Android stores, enables users to schedule appointments at "AutoXpress," a comprehensive facility for repairing all types of vehicles. The "Mobile AutoXpress" service consists of a specialised mobile workshop for repairs and maintenance, providing essential and urgent services such as tire replacement or repair according to the highest quality standards.

"Rafid Automotive Solutions" is one of the subsidiary projects of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the government of Sharjah, which was established in 2017 to develop and enhance the automotive sector. "Rafid" has been actively involved in numerous service-oriented projects since its inception up to the present day.