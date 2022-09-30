At the back of its participation in the Riyadh International Book Fair 2022

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Raff Publishing, an SRMG affiliate, revealed today the first batch of its Arabic-language publications by top international authors, most notably: Gary Vaynerchuk, John Maeda and Nina García, with the aim to further enrich the literary library in Arabic and foster knowledge-based content.

Raff Publishing also indicated that it has concluded agreements with some of the world’s largest publishers, namely: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, John Wiley & Sons, Abrams Book, MIT Press, and DeFiore & Company; among others.

This comes at the back of Raff’s participation in the Riyadh International Book Fair 2022, held from September 29 to October 8.

In this his context, Haifa AlJedea, General Manager of SRMG Think – the corporate entity behind Raff Publishing – said: "Today, we are pleased to present the first batch of our publications, including Arabic adaptations of top international authors.” AlJedea further added: "In parallel, we are collaborating with a wide range of Saudi and Arab writers - both veteran and emerging - to produce unique literary works that would represent a qualitative addition to the Arab knowledge and cultural scenes - thus stimulating the good habit of reading, while inspiring the public at large." AlJedea concluded: "We are also pleased to reveal the latest agreements concluded with some of the world’s largest publishers – fostering cultural exchanges.”

The agreements concluded between Raff Publishing and global publishers include Penguin Random House, the world's largest publisher; HarperCollins, one of the most respected publishers globally; John Wiley & Sons, a publisher of academic and scientific works; Abrams Books, the publisher of several acclaimed bestsellers; the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s MIT Press, one of the most distinguished in the world; DeFiore & Company, a Manhattan-based literary agency; and others.

Launched by SRMG in 2021, Raff Publishing embraces advanced digital products and publishing technologies; print-on-demand; e-books and audiobooks; for it to be the most advanced publishing house in the MENA region.

It is noteworthy that the Riyadh International Book Fair, held annually in the Saudi capital, is one of the most prominent Arab book fairs in terms of number of visitors, sales volume, and the diversity of its cultural programs, as well as the participation of the most prestigious regional and international publishing houses.

The Book Fair also represents a platform for companies and individuals working and interested in the fields of literature, publishing and translation, to present their works and offerings.

In addition, the Book Fair plays a role in increasing knowledge-based, literary and creative awareness, by motivating individuals to visit, view and acquire cultural, literary and educational publications; attend conferences, workshops, and seminars; and actively participate in relevant initiatives.

