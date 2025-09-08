Radix Developments, a subsidiary of Salmaniya Group, celebrated its eighth anniversary in the Egyptian real estate market. This celebration coincided with the completion of concrete works at the Agile Business Complex, one of the company's most prominent projects in the New Administrative Capital.

Sheikh Salman Al-Sabaan, Chairman of Salmaniya Group, stated that Radix, the group's real estate arm, is today one of the first companies to align with Vision 2030 in both Egypt and Saudi Arabia, by offering smart and sustainable real estate products that reflect future aspirations.

Professor Ahmed Zaghloul, CEO of Salmaniya Group, emphasized that the group's companies, regardless of their activities, always strive for continuous development and improvement to provide integrated products and services that meet the diverse needs of customers. He added that the group is a pioneer in adopting artificial intelligence technologies across its various activities, which include real estate development, industry, trade, general contracting, and information technology.

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Salah, CEO of Radx Real Estate Investment, explained that the strategic partnerships the company has concluded over the past years strengthen the position of its projects in the real estate market. He noted that the company is adopting a long-term strategy based on innovation and sustainability, aiming to expand its investment through future projects both inside and outside Egypt.

In the same context, Mr. Samir Shahat, General Manager of the company, stated that the current sales phase of the "Agile Business Complex" project is one of the most important sales offerings this year, with the project's implementation rate reaching more than 90%, with payment systems providing facilities to suit all customer segments. He added that the company has launched the "Radix" smartphone application to provide advanced services, exclusive offers, and discounts on a range of products and services, as part of the company's commitment to providing an integrated experience for its customers.

Radix also announced a series of strategic partnerships with several major international companies, coinciding with the launch of a new and distinctive phase of its flagship project, the "Agile Business Complex." The complex overlooks the 40-acre central park in Downtown Cairo, in the heart of the New Administrative Capital. This project coincides with the completion of concrete works and the commencement of final finishing work. The project, built on an area of 7,500 square meters, consists of a ground floor and 13 floors, offering a variety of activities, including commercial, administrative, medical, and entertainment.

The company indicated that these partnerships aim to provide an innovative and integrated real estate product that delivers added value to customers and enhances investment feasibility. The project's success partners include LG, Ecology, Orvibo, and Reco.

It is worth noting that the project was carefully planned and studied by a group of elite consultants. IEC Engineering Consulting designed the project, while Remax Egypt undertook the financial and marketing studies. UCAC General Contracting is implementing the project according to the highest technical specifications and international standards, under the supervision of Arcrete as the implementation consultant.

This integrated collaboration between a group of leading smart industry leaders and major engineering consulting firms offers a distinguished real estate product at competitive prices and the highest quality standards. This collaboration integrates design and implementation, supported by the latest smart technologies and sustainable solutions, setting new standards in the 5G real estate sector.

During the press conference, the company also announced the launch of the project's second sales phase, which includes commercial, administrative, and medical units, as part of its efforts to meet the growing demand for premium real estate in the Administrative Capital. In addition to the Agile Business Complex project, Radx continues to develop other prominent projects in the New Administrative Capital, including Ray Residence and Spinner, as part of an expansion plan aimed at exploring new investment opportunities inside and outside Egypt, in line with the company's future vision and meeting the needs of its clients.