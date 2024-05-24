Radisson Hotel Group is thrilled to announce the opening of Radisson Hotel Muscat Panorama, a stunning new addition in the vibrant heart of Muscat. This inaugural Radisson-branded hotel in Oman features 165 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, offering an elevated experience for business and leisure travelers.

Muscat, the capital of Oman, is known for its dazzling mix of old and new, blending its ancient cultural heritage with modern architecture. Set against the backdrop of the stunning Al Hajar mountains and the Arabian Sea, Muscat is a gateway to Oman's rich history and a vibrant destination for travelers seeking a unique blend of culture and contemporary comforts. The city offers travelers numerous sights to explore, from Old Muscat, home to the blue-and-gold Al Alam Palace (Sultan's Palace) to Oman’s largest mosque, the impressive Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque to historic forts, bustling souks, and beautiful beaches.

Nestled in the city center, Radisson Hotel Muscat Panorama is the essence of style and comfort, providing easy access to Muscat's must-see attractions and many shopping destinations. The hotel boasts an array of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a tranquil spa, and an inviting indoor pool, perfect for relaxation after a busy day. The hotel is conveniently located just 18km from the international airport, allowing guests to arrive at the hotel in roughly 15 minutes by car or taxi.

The hotel offers several dining options, including Al Muzen which features international cuisine in a family-friendly setting and Friends Café in the lobby, ideal for quick bites. For those seeking a sophisticated atmosphere, Casa Di Bacco presents an exclusive selection of spirits and cigars. The stylish pool bar offers breath taking panoramic city views, exquisite cocktails, and delectable snacks. With separate spa facilities for men and women, guests can indulge in luxurious massages and treatments, complemented by a whirlpool, sauna, and steam rooms.

"Our vision for Radisson Hotel Muscat Panorama was to create a place where comfort meets luxury in the center of this beautiful city," said Mohammed Keshreh, General Manager of Radisson Hotel Muscat Panorama. "We're excited to welcome guests and offer them an unforgettable experience of premium Omani hospitality combined with Radisson’s distinct service."

Tim Cordon, COO, MEA & SEAP, Radisson Hotel Group, commented, "The opening of Radisson Hotel Muscat Panorama reinforces our commitment to providing premium hospitality and experiences, as we continue to grow our portfolio across the Middle East.”

