During the COP28 climate conference, Radisson Hotel Group ensures that every guest night between 30 November and 12 December 2023, in its entire UAE portfolio of 16 hotels, becomes Net Zero. This remarkable achievement is made possible through a two-fold approach: Renewable Energy certificates and Certified Carbon Credits.

As part of its commitment to become Net Zero by 2050, Radisson Hotel Group is introducing an innovative initiative called "Net Zero Nights". During the pivotal 13 days of UNFCCC COP28 conference, the Group is making sustainability the default option for all guests staying in one of its 16 UAE hotels by making their hotel nights Net Zero with regards to scope 1 & 2 emissions. Under the guiding principle of 'Think People, Planet, and Community' Radisson Hotel Group continues to lead the way in driving positive changes within the industry.

During the COP28 conference, Radisson Hotel Group will purchase Renewable Energy Certificates (iRECs) to neutralise the electric emissions associated with its hotels in UAE. Additionally, non-electric emissions will be addressed through Certified Carbon Credits.

The carefully selected carbon credits are from a REDD+ project in the 64,000-hectare reserve Rimba Raya in Borneo (Indonesia), dedicated to preservation of many endangered species, including the Bornean Orangutan. The project support various community-based projects, operates under a Verified Carbon Standard and earned Triple Gold Validation under CCB standard for sustainable forest management. This project not only aligns with environmental objectives but also advances selected UN Sustainable Development goals.

Journey to Net Zero by 2050

Radisson Hotel Group has activated a solid series of global sustainability initiatives defining its commitment to responsible tourism and aiming to contribute to standardizing responsible hospitality. Leading this effort is the Group's commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050, following approved science-based targets in alignment with the Paris Agreement adopted at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21). Radisson Hotel Group has introduced a series of measures, including greening hotel buildings, transitioning to renewable energy, and hosting carbon-neutral meetings to continuously reduce its environmental footprint.

Three levers towards the Group’s Net Zero targets are green hotel buildings, by increasing energy efficiency, building certifications and electrification of installations, green energy with the transition to renewable energy, and green operations. As intermediate targets, the Group is aiming to halve its footprint by 2030.

In the UAE Radisson Hotels hosts some green building showcases such as the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek. The hotel is at the forefront of innovation with the installation of a thermodynamic solar system using solar panel blocks and a heat pump for hot water production.

Another example is the Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis has become LEED Platinum in April 2021, resulting in more than 22% annual energy cost reduction and an astonishing 50% water use reduction through the implementation of water saving techniques inherent to the certification.

In other emirates, our Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah has also pursued water & energy savings by installing aerators in all guestrooms and a thermodynamic solar system comprised of a heat pump coupled with a solar collector system, for hot water production. The resort also recycles water through a grey water treatment plant to be used for irrigation purposes.

Further Sustainability Initiatives by Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group builds on a long tradition of being a responsible business, with its first environmental policy defined in 1989.

Every meeting and event held at any Radisson Hotels worldwide is 100% carbon neutral and is offset at no cost to clients, amounting to more than 61,000 tons of CO2 offset since the program's launch in May 2019. These offsets are directed toward Gold Standard or VCS projects with environmental and social benefits, akin to taking approximately 13,300 petrol-driven cars off the road.

Radisson Hotel Group’s sustainable practices extend to its daily operations as well. A noteworthy example is the Group's towel reuse and green housekeeping programs offered to guests which are linked to tangible community impact. A portion of the savings generated through these initiatives is generously donated to Just a Drop, an international water charity. Through these contributions to the Just a Drop projects, the Group has facilitated access for life to clean drinking water for over 29,500 children.

The Group is also looking beyond the boundaries and convening the industry in leading initiatives such as Hotel Sustainability Basics and the Pathway to Net Positive Hospitality, in collaboration with the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (SHA).

These initiatives collectively underline Radisson Hotel Group’s dedication to sustainability, making sustainable travel easy and enjoyable, and making a positive impact on both the environment and communities it serves.

Visit https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/experience/net-zero-nights to learn more about this initiative.

