Dubai /Amman: Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel, Amman Galleria Mall, bringing its Middle East portfolio to 74 hotels in operation and under development. With construction already under way, the hotel is scheduled to open by the summer of 2023.

Amman is Jordan's capital and largest city as well as the country's economic, political, and cultural center. The newly built hotel will be located inside the Galleria Mall, which is one of the biggest shopping malls in Jordan, located in the heart of Amman, and only a 30-minute drive from Queen Alia International Airport.

“We thank the partners of Al Yaqout Real Estate for their trust in Radisson Hotel Group in Jordan, an important destination in our expansion strategy. The presence of the Radisson Blu brand in the country’s capital will be a steppingstone for further development in key cities and locations in Jordan, says Elie Milky, Vice President Development for the Middle East, Pakistan, Cyprus and Greece.

“The signing of Radisson Blu Hotel, Amman Galleria Mall showcases our faith in the Radisson Hotel Group and Jordan’s bright future. It is an important partnership with countless benefits to all stakeholders in the most strategic commercial district of Amman. The hotel will be a state-of-the-art hotel concept that is perfectly designed to complement our corner stone property “The Galleria Mall””, said H.E. Samer Al-Tawil, Chairman and CEO of Amwaj Properties, the holding company of Al-Yaqout Real Estate Company.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Amman Galleria Mall will perfectly complement Radisson Hotel Group's growing portfolio by introducing the core, upper-upscale brand to the country. The hotel will consist of 178 keys across various room types, including one-bedroom suites and two-bedroom apartments offering plenty of space with 155m2. The hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant and one specialty restaurant. Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy a fitness studio and state-of-the-art meeting facilities.

