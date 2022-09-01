Beirut: Swedish telecom company Radio Innovation, which develops, manufactures, and sells a pioneering modular antenna solution that substantially improves connectivity in urban and rural areas, and Serta, an ICT solutions provider and a subsidiary of Resource Group, have entered into an agreement for the distribution and sale of Radio Innovation's Antenna systems. This partnership is intended to close the connectivity gap and extend network coverage in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Through the agreement, Serta will distribute and supply Radio Innovation's antennas in the Middle East and Africa. With Radio Innovation's solution, which has a five times longer coverage than traditional antennas, a significantly larger area will be able to be covered by mobile coverage. It will benefit both cities and rural areas where it was previously financially untenable to invest in mobile coverage. Furthermore, with an increased capacity and lower cost for the consumer.

"Extending coverage, especially in rural areas, is crucial to increase inclusivity and economic opportunities. By partnering with Radio Innovation, we are able to provide network operators with extended cellular coverage, to widen coverage capabilities and bring broadband access to remote areas", said Walid Khoury, Managing Director at Serta. He continued, "The high gain Antenna systems from Radio Innovation will support our mission to close the connectivity gap, improve communication and enable telecom operators with the latest technologies to extend their networks and improve infrastructure, especially in emerging countries."

“I am extremely proud that Radio Innovation has entered this strategic agreement with Serta. We can now add another one of the innovative and fast-growing companies within the Telecom industry to our customer list,” says Dusyant Patel, CEO of Radio Innovation. “The agreement with Serta again confirms that Radio Innovations antenna technology is a key component to enable and close the digital gap and reduce Mobile Network Operators CAPEX and OPEX.” Mr. Patel continues. “Furthermore, this agreement confirms that Radio Innovation is an approved and qualified supplier to the fast-growing Telecom sector, especially in the antenna segment, which is well-known for its extremely high requirements. Roughly, our focus will be in Africa and the Middle East Market, where we believe Serta will be an excellent partner for us.”

Radio Innovation sees an increasing interest in its ground-breaking and cost-effective antenna solution, which makes it economically justifiable to invest in mobile coverage where previously it was not possible to obtain profitability.

-Ends-

About Radio Innovation:

Radio Innovation's modular antenna is developed to reduce Radio Access Network (RAN) Total Cost of Ownership for Mobile Network Operators enabling quality and capacity in urban markets and coverage in underserved markets.

Media Contact:

Kseniia Chychykina

Marketing and Media Communications

Email: kseniia@radioinnovation.net

About Serta:

Serta is an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions provider established in 2009. It is a system integrator offering end-to-end solutions related to telecommunications infrastructure, smart platforms and defense in the Middle East and Africa region. The company has built diversified partnerships with global vendors including Value-Added Reseller (VAR) agreements across covered markets. Serta's offerings are designed to manage the entire value chain including infrastructure equipment, consultancy, planning, design and engineering, implementation, Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and managed services.

Media Contact:

Ghina Ramadan

Senior Communications Consultant

Email: gramadan@resource.group