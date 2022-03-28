MANAMA, Bahrain: – As part of its participation in Capacity Middle East Conference 2022, stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, and cloud infrastructure provider Radian Arc announced today the deployment of a new point of presence (PoP) in the country, utilizing Radian Arc’s proprietary GPU Edge technology. This PoP will enhance stc Bahrain’s cloud services in the wider Middle East, including cloud gaming and future applications provided by Radian Arc.

Radian Arc is also partnering with cloud gaming platform Blacknut to bring their technology into the region, reinforcing stc Bahrain’s vision to offer improved and more reliable connections for cloud services. This partnership will enable access to over 400 games with low latency and faster start times in the region.

Following the rollout of cloud gaming, Radian Arc and stc Bahrain plan to bring an array of cloud-based applications to accelerate digital transformation activities in the region; such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and Internet of Things (IOT) adoption. The availability of this robust platform ensures that these CPU-intensive applications will be offered at a fraction of the cost of a high-end machine.

“The enrichment of our cloud services with the introduction of Radian Arc’s technology demonstrates our commitment to fulfill the digital needs of the region,” stated Saad Odeh, Chief Wholesale Officer of stc Bahrain. “This partnership guarantees our market readiness to empower users with access to emerging technologies.”

“As we continue to expand access to cloud gaming around the world, we want to find partners who can elevate our service offerings to telcos and improve the gaming experiences we provide to players,” said David Cook, CEO of Radian Arc. “stc Bahrain’s PoP allows us and Blacknut to improve the quality of cloud gaming for customers in the Middle East, and it opens opportunities for future digital development in the region.”

Capacity Middle East is the largest carrier meeting for the Middle Eastern region, uniting the region’s key ICT players representing the carrier, cloud, hyperscaler, content, digital infrastructure, edge, software, data centre and technology industries.

For more information about stc Bahrain, visit www.stc.com.bh. To learn more about Radian Arc and Blacknut’s cloud gaming solution, visit www.radianarc.io and www.blacknut.biz.

-Ends-

About Radian Arc - www.radianarc.io

Radian Arc provides an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform for running cloud gaming, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications inside telecommunication carrier networks. Our teams across the USA, Australia, Central Europe, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan offer telecom operators a GPU-based edge computing platform without the need for capital expenditure, facilitating low latency and improved economics for value-added services and the monetization of 5G investments. Given the combined power and efficiency of 5G and GPU edge, Radian Arc delivers a high-quality content and cloud-gaming experience to consumers at a lower cost to telecom operators.

About Blacknut - www.blacknut.com

Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both direct-to-consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalogue of +400 premium games carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a monthly subscription. The service is now available across Europe, Asia & North America on a wide range of devices, including PC, mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul and San Francisco.

About stc Bahrain - www.stc.com.bh

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 30 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh and https://wholesale.stc.com.bh/

Media Contact

TriplePoint PR, for Radian Arc

radianarc@triplepointpr.com