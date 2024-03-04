The new social responsibility strategy showcases a distinctive and exemplary approach, integrating facets of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

Key components of the plan include hosting awareness sessions to foster positive conduct and deter negative societal phenomena, alongside nurturing intellectual development among youth.

Efforts also target raising awareness against drugs, crime, extremism, cybercrime, bullying, extortion, rumours and dissemination of false information, while concurrently enhancing physical, psychological and mental well-being.

Registration is open to all segments of society at no cost, with session details announced via Rabdan Academy’s social media platforms and website (https://ra.ac.ae/)

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Rabdan Academy, renowned globally for its expertise in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, has launched the ‘Together We Thrive’ initiative as part of its comprehensive strategic plan aimed at enhancing community participation and fostering societal development.

The Academy's Social Responsibility Strategy (2024) includes various pivotal areas crucial for individual and societal well-being, including education, security, safety, community care, health and wellness, sports promotion, cultural enrichment, tourism encouragement, environmental preservation and more.

Hasan Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director of the Corporate Communications Office at Rabdan Academy, emphasized the distinctive and innovative nature of this strategy, which integrates the academy’s specialized fields to contribute to community security enhancement. He highlighted the importance of community institutions in achieving comprehensive economic, social, and political security, underscoring Rabdan Academy's commitment to support and consolidate this strategic concept.

Throughout the year, Rabdan Academy plans to organize workshops, awareness sessions, and seminars, intensifying educational efforts to empower youth and the community, with the participation of expert faculty members.

The Academy’s initiatives include awareness sessions to promote positive behaviour and combat negative societal phenomena, fostering intellectual development among youth. These efforts include combating drugs, crime, extremism, bullying, blackmail, rumours, false information circulation, and enhancing physical, psychological and mental health awareness, along with addressing family issues and child protection.

Rabdan Academy initiated its inaugural community engagement activity focused on promoting health and wellness. The event featured a purposeful visit to the Paediatric Oncology Department at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of SEHA, a subsidiary of the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East - PureHealth. Academy staff and students joined forces to bring joy to children undergoing treatment and offering them well-being or putting a smile on their faces through engaging storytelling and the presentation of diverse gifts and books.

Welcoming Rabdan Academy delegation showcases SEHA’s steadfast commitment to supporting the local community. This initiative underscores our continuous efforts to promote health awareness and actively contribute to educating every member of the community. Such endeavours play a pivotal role in our overarching goal of disease prevention.

This collaborative effort was made possible through a partnership with ‘Majid’ magazine, the most widespread and oldest magazine directed at children in the Arab world and published by Abu Dhabi Media. The event featured the participation of beloved cartoon characters, enriching the experience with fun and diverse content designed to help children express their perceptions of the world around them in innovative ways.

As part of its 2024 plan, Rabdan Academy will host a summer camp to nurture future leaders, enriching students' knowledge and skills through various educational activities and workshops.

Rabdan Academy remains committed to community engagement through service-based learning, striving to create new opportunities and positive societal impacts.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top ‘5 star’ ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

About SEHA

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA) is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards, and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers, and three blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually, conducting 43,262 surgeries, and treat more than 5 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

To find out more about SEHA’s specialized clinic, or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app, or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

