Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rabdan Academy, a leading institution specializing in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, has successfully obtained two internationally recognized certifications: the ISO 27001:2022 for Information Security Management Systems and the ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 for IT Service Management System, both awarded by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance (LRQA), a renowned Global assurance provider.

With this milestone achievement, Rabdan Academy becomes the first institution in the UAE to receive the latest edition of the ISO 27001:2022 certification from LRQA. This updated version places a strong emphasis on mitigating digital risks and fortifying information security systems against cyberattacks on networks and data.

The acquisition of these two ISO certificates showcases Rabdan Academy's commitment to adhering to global best practices and international standards in information technology. By doing so, the academy aims to provide optimal benefits to its employees, students, and customers alike, ensuring the use of highly efficient and effective systems while upholding the highest levels of safety. Additionally, these certifications validate the academy's dedication to maintaining exceptional automation across various operational levels.

Expressing his delight, H.E. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, stated, ‘This achievement is the culmination of the tremendous efforts put forth by our Information Technology Division and our Risk Management & Resilience Office. It reflects our unwavering commitment to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and global practices, enabling us to deliver top-notch information technology services at the academy. We strive to facilitate operational processes, establishing a seamless and flexible working system across all functional levels.’

The audit and evaluation process, carried out by independent experts in quality assurance, encompassed a comprehensive assessment of various requirements such as risk management, cybersecurity, business continuity, operational excellence, change management, and other related criteria.

Rabdan Academy has modernized its core operational processes to align with best practices that emerged in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The institution has embraced a holistic approach to improve performance and enhance administrative operations efficiently, while delivering streamlined and user-friendly services that cater to the needs of students, employees, and customers.

It is noteworthy that Rabdan Academy has achieved an impressive 95% digital transformation of its services as part of an integrated strategy aimed at enhancing its adaptability to global changes, reducing operational costs, and improving the speed and efficiency of its operations.

