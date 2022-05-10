Ajman, UAE – In line with this year’s focus on the future of international travel and tourism, R Hotels sets sights on new markets and partners during its participation in Arabian Travel Market 2022. The group also aims to take advantage of the latest travel trends to diversify the guest mix across its hotels.

As one of the exhibitors, R Hotels is showcasing its seven properties: The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR, ibis Styles Jumeira Dubai, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman, and Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche.

Sumair Tariq, managing director of R Hotels, commented: “ATM has always been an important platform for our group and this year, we aim to strengthen our existing partnerships and eye new markets and potential business ties. The industry continues to not only recover, but also to evolve; our group has always been equipped to adapt to the latest trends and developments thus capturing the increasing travel demands across different markets and sectors. With the steady recovery of the travel and tourism industry, which are affirmed by occupancy and rates, we are positive that the hospitality sector will see year on year growth.”

R Hotels stand is at HC0300 at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1. Now on its 29th year, Arabian Travel Market is taking place from 9th to 12th May at Dubai World Trade Center.

-Ends-