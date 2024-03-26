Next partnership in the field of fiber optic connectors agreed: license agreement enables US Conec to manufacture and supply HEC connectors that are fully interoperable with the R&M format.

Dubai (Middle East) / Hickory (NC, USA). Fiber optic manufacturers Reichle & De-Massari (R&M) AG and US Conec Ltd. announce the execution of a definitive license agreement that enables US Conec to produce and supply Harsh Environment Connectors fully interoperable with R&M’s HEC-QR connector format.

The HEC-QR connector from R&M and the HEC-DC connector from US Conec encompass a next-generation family of connectors for harsh environments, supporting single fiber (SC), duplex (LC) and multi-fiber (MT) variants. The novel, 19mm circular housing format enables simple insertion and extraction in dense cabling environments via actuation by the strain relief boot. The IP 68 rated connector embodiment is compliant with the requirements of GR-3120 for single fiber applications and GR-3152 for multi fiber applications. The robust connector solution is ideal for applications requiring rugged optical connectivity such as fiber to the home, industrial, broadcast and transportation.

R&M Executive Statement

R&M CTO Robert Merki comments: «The HEC-QR connector family offers the perfect combination of easy handling and robust performance. Together with US Conec, we will be able to offer solutions for harsh environment applications around the globe and set a new standard for pre-connectorized outdoor connectivity.»

US Conec Executive Statement

Mike Hughes, VP Product Management at US Conec, comments: «We are excited to build on our long-standing partnership with R&M by collaborating on the next generation of harsh environment connectivity with the introduction of HEC-DC solutions with DirectConect™ technology. R&M delivers proven, reliable Swiss precision craftsmanship for fiber optic connector technologies. The simple push on insertion and quick release extraction mechanism for the new platform enables state-of-the-art, high-density optical connector functionality for harsh environment applications.»

About R&M

R&M (Reichle & De-Massari AG) is a globally active corporate group in the ICT network infrastructures market, based in Wetzikon, Switzerland. Founded in 1964, the family-owned company offers all-in-one solutions for data and communications networks. With a vision of unlimited communication for people and companies, R&M integrates all levels, from copper and fiber-based connectivity to software for infrastructure management. Areas of application for infrastructure solutions from R&M include LAN and smart buildings, telecommunications, Fiber to the Home, Fiber to the Antenna/5G, data centers, transport and green energy. R&M is represented by local market organizations in over 40 countries and has its own production plants in numerous locations worldwide. Sustainability is a central element of R&M’s strategy and values. Website: www.rdm.com

About US Conec

US Conec Ltd., headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, USA, is a world leader in the design and development of high density optical connections. The company was founded in 1992 to expand the use of MT multiple fiber technology by developing, manufacturing and distributing high-precision fiber optic components. US Conec offers industry-leading components for structured cabling in data centers and companies, public networks, optical on-board connections as well as industrial and military markets worldwide.

Key product developments include MT singlemode and multimode ferrules and custom-made multiple fiber ferrules, MTP® MPO connectors, MXC® connectors, PRIZM® LightTurn® and PRIZM® MT ferrules with lenses, ELiMENT™ MDC, LC and SC connectors, MMC connectors, IBC™ fiber optic cleaning solutions for single and multifiber connections.

US Conec is a joint venture of three leading communications technology companies – Corning Optical Communications, Fujikura and NTT-AT.

