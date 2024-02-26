Dubai, UAE – As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, is delighted to announce unbeatable deals on Quik Groceries, ensuring customers can prepare for the occasion with ease and affordability.



From the 23rd of February, users can access incredible discounts of up to 80% off on all their Ramadan must-haves directly through the Careem App. With deals on essentials such as Tang, priced at only AED5.90, Vimto for AED8.95, and Dawaat 5kg rice available for less than AED30, among many other favourites, stocking up the pantry at lightning speed has never been more affordable.

Chase Lario, Head of Groceries at Careem, commented: “Grocery stores are typically bustling this time of year as families gather their essential items for Ramadan. We’re thrilled to offer our customers unmatched savings and convenience through Quik Groceries, as they prepare for the Holy month, all while avoiding the long Ramadan queues. With discounts of up to 80%, customers can conveniently access a wide range of Ramadan necessities, including cooking essentials, refreshing beverages, and sweet snacks, all from the comfort of their homes.”

Quik was launched in Dubai in November 2021 and uses a dense network of hyperlocal dark stores and advanced fulfillment and inventory management technology to prepare orders in under two minutes and eliminate item replacements. Last year, Quik recorded 1.76 million on-demand super-fast grocery orders delivered in Dubai – the fastest delivery clocking in at just 1 minute – with one customer placing a total of 473 orders in 2023, and another spending AED7,500 on a single order, which included the exclusive iPhone 15 and an Apple Watch Ultra 2.



The most ordered items throughout the year were water and bananas, and the most popular time was between 7pm and 9pm. The weight of bananas ordered in 2023 was the equivalent of over 1,000 gorillas, while the water customers ordered was enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool.



Through its dark store network, Careem controls the entire supply chain process, from ordering and fulfillment, to managing inventory and delivery. When an order is placed on the app, order pickers, called ‘Quikers’, collect and process the order in dark stores that are fully optimized for rapid fulfillment, before handing them off to dedicated Quik delivery Captains.



Quik is one of the fastest growing services on the Careem super app, with Careem Plus members – who saved around AED70 million in 2023 with their subscription – also benefiting from free delivery on all grocery orders. Quik ensures customers can access all their Ramadan favourites swiftly and conveniently. From coffee and tea to cooking ingredients, household essentials, beverages and dates, customers can stock up now and start saving.

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

