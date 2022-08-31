MENA pioneer has organized or managed at least five significant online tournaments, while the Ooredoo Thunders team it manages is one of the region’s most successful

Ooredoo Thunders player Hellon won the Fortnite Championship Series online earlier this month to qualify for the main FNCS International Event 2022 in the United States in November

DOHA: QUEST Esports, one of the top gaming organizations in the Middle East and North Africa, continues its trailblazing journey of enabling talent in a variety of esports disciplines, serving a rapidly expanding community and helping content creators reach a global audience.

Established in 2019, QUEST has quickly joined the elite esports domain by offering turn-key solutions for media creation, managing professional esports players, organizing and managing online and LAN events, and various other offerings.

Headquartered in Doha, Qatar, and with a talented, experienced team, the esports industry pioneer has organized or managed at least five significant online league competitions and LAN tournaments, including Fortnite, CS: GO, PUBG Mobile, Dota 2, and FIFA. Among its events, it hosted the EA Sports FIFA 22 Champions Cup Powered by Ooredoo Nation, which was not only the first LAN tournament to take place in the Arabian Gulf post-pandemic, but also the first esports competition to be televised in the metaverse. Some 16 top-ranked players from around the world gathered to battle it out for a prize pool of US$50,000 in front of more than 4,000 live spectators.

With its goal of growing the region’s esports talent, QUEST recently made a strategic partnership with Ooredoo Qatar, a key innovator in digital transformation, which led to both the launch of the esports platform Ooredoo Nation – Gamers’ Land and the creation of the Ooredoo Thunders esports team. Gamers’ Land is a community that transcends geographical boundaries, continues to grow, invents, innovates, creates, evolves, and ultimately raises the level of gaming in the region. The Ooredoo Thunders are now one of the most successful esports teams in the region.

QUEST Esports also operates in Lebanon and Turkey, with plans to expand further across the wider MENA region, starting with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. While its expansion plans are ambitious, it has already shown its commitment by establishing the QUEST Gaming House in Turkey. A beautiful live-in facility with a private garden, it acts as a boot camp for its esports teams as players prepare for global tournaments. Living and training on-site alongside coaches and managers, players can benefit from the latest gaming technology and equipment – and ensure the best possible preparations.

The facility in Istanbul doubles up as a content creation hub, providing streamers and creators access to the latest hardware and software to elevate their streams, as well as providing a space for idea generation and team building. The company has a similar operation in Doha and the infrastructure is already showing its worth with various impressive results.

In August, Ooredoo Thunders player Hellon won the Fortnite Championship Series to qualify for the main event in the United States. Meanwhile, at the FIFAe World Cup, its Danish-Lebanese gamer Maher Hajj, who won the Danish Superliga Season 7, qualified and competed at the global football tournament in Copenhagen between July 15-17, placing 25th-28th. Similar successes have also arrived in PUBGM and DOTA 2.

“Our facilities all meet or exceed international standards, which is consistent with our ultimate objectives of building strong teams that can compete globally,” said Elie Honain, Chief Executive Officer at QUEST Esports. “We hope to transform the region into an esports hub while helping establish healthier gaming habits through a nurturing community in which players can seek a career in gaming.

“That last point is important because what we have perceived in other developing gaming markets is that there remains this perception that gaming is dangerous, a waste of time, or even promotes violence. QUEST Esports, by collaborating with organizations who support the same goals and by organizing pioneering esports events in the region, hopes to create a sustainable ecosystem for what is a multi-million-dollar industry. And through that we can demonstrate the huge benefits available through professional gaming when operating in a safe and regulated environment.”

