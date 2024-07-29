Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received 4,152,533 passengers (PAX) until June 2024, witnessing a 4.6% drop in PAX figures, as opposed to the same period in 2023. QAIA also reported 35,562 aircraft movements (ACM) and 38,424 tons of cargo, down 4.5% and up 23.5%, respectively, against the same period the previous year.

In June, QAIA welcomed 860,446 PAX, reflecting a 1.4% rise compared to 2023 figures. During the same month, QAIA recorded 7,244 ACM and handled 5,755 tons of cargo, showing a 0.9% increase and a 5.6% decrease, respectively, against the previous year.

The first half of the year also saw the introduction of new direct routes to the QAIA destination network - notably to London Stansted and Manchester in the United Kingdom, as well as to AlUla in Saudi Arabia, via Royal Jordanian. Additionally, a new direct route to Moscow was established through Jordan Aviation. These developments underscore Airport International Group’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing more diverse travel options for passengers.

“Regarding June’s traffic, the ongoing Gaza war continues to disrupt airline operations and tourism flow to and from the Kingdom. Despite these hurdles, our dedication to operational excellence and passenger satisfaction remains unwavering. We will continue our efforts to expand QAIA’s airline and destination networks by introducing leading carriers and new direct routes to major global hubs, boosting inbound tourism to Jordan and catering to the needs of both leisure and business travelers. Our goal is to ensure a welcoming travel experience that feels like home for all passengers journeying through Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Airport International Group.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:

Tel: +962 6 585 4002/6

Fax: +962 6 585 3001

P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: bidayamedia@bidayamarcom.com