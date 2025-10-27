Amman: Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed the inaugural flight of Eurowings – the value airline of Lufthansa Group – launching a direct route between Stuttgart, Germany and Amman, Jordan. This new route, a first for both the airline and the destination, will operate once weekly, with frequency increasing to twice weekly starting December 2025.

The addition of Eurowings to QAIA’s airline network reflects Airport International Group’s ongoing efforts to expand Jordan’s global reach and offer passengers a broader range of travel options, strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a growing center for tourism, business and cultural exchange in the region.

The inaugural flight was greeted with the customary water arch salute, attended by representatives from Eurowings, Airport International Group, Jordan Tourism Board, and Menzies Aviation (Eurowings ground handler).

“We are delighted to welcome Eurowings to QAIA, marking yet another milestone in our pursuit of expanding Jordan’s connectivity with key European markets. As the value airline of Lufthansa Group, Eurowings offers passengers affordable and flexible options to explore both Jordan and Germany, supporting leisure and business travel between the two nations. We look forward to building a strong and lasting relationship with Eurowings as we continue shaping a welcoming travel experience that feels like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

“We are very happy about the successful addition of Amman to the Eurowings route network. This expands our growing range of attractive medium-haul destinations and brings the fascinating travel destination of Jordan a good deal closer, particularly for southern Germany. As a culturally diverse metropolis with over 9,000 years of history, Amman captivates visitors with an exciting mix of ancient monuments and modern city life – coupled with impressive hospitality. We are convinced that the country will gain many new fans thanks to its easy accessibility and the close and trusting cooperation with our partners at QAIA,” stated Eurowings Head of Airport and Network Relations, Reinald Frankewitz.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until February 2026). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero