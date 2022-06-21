Dubai (UAE): QualityKiosk Technologies, one of the largest independent digital assurance solutions providers in the world, was awarded the Best Customer Experience Provider title at the MEAFinance Banking Technology Summit and Awards 2022 held on 19 May at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai. The award recognized QualityKiosk for its innovative and extensive customer experience solutions that have enabled banks to enhance customer satisfaction and delight customers with day-to-day banking experiences.

The awards ceremony, organized by the MEA Finance Magazine, recognized technology vendors and financial institutions that leveraged the power of innovation to deliver seamless end-user experiences and set new benchmarks to heighten the competitive industry environment. A panel of judges comprising leading industry experts, analysts, and commentators, evaluated hundreds of entries based on achievements, range of clients, relevant developments, and achievements from the past year to identify winners across 45 different categories.

Speaking about the win, Anand Rangan, EVP Sales & Business Head – EMEA, QualityKiosk Technologies, said, “Customer-centricity has been at the root of QualityKiosk’s foundation and is one of the key factors that has driven the evolution of the company. Our customer experience solutions are inspired by this very thought process and are designed to enable banks and financial service providers to bridge the gap between evolving customer expectations and experiences. The Best Customer Experience Provider award reaffirms our customer-centric approach to innovation. I would like to thank MEAFinance for bestowing us with the title and congratulate everyone at QualityKiosk who contributed to this victory.”

With over 400 attendees and 53 industry leaders and panelists, the MEAFinance Banking Technology Summit and Awards 2022 attracted some of the biggest technology and banking brands in the region. Centered around the theme of “Continuing Innovation in Banking and Finance”, the event hosted some of the most exciting discussions and debates around the latest banking technology developments and the roadblocks confronting the industry in the Middle East and Africa region.

About QualityKiosk:

QualityKiosk Technologies is one of the world’s largest Digital Quality Assurance partners and a pioneer in performance engineering for some of the biggest names in the banking and financial services, telecom, and automobile industries across the globe.

Founded in 2000 by IIT-Kanpur graduates, the company is a pioneer in digital performance engineering and offers a diverse set of quality assurance solutions including QA automation, performance assurance, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), synthetic monitoring, site reliability engineering (SRE), digital testing as a service (DTaaS), and data analytics solutions for an array of industries and verticals. In the past, the company has been featured in various industry-leading reports by prestigious global advisory firms Forrester and Everest Group.

Visit https://www.qualitykiosk.com/ to know more about the innovative quality assurance and performance engineering solutions.

