Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, has successfully concluded its Summer Internship Bootcamp program. Designed to foster technological innovation and entrepreneurship among university students in Qatar, the program provided participants with valuable hands-on experience and opportunities to engage with various companies and startups located within QSTP.

Spanning over a period of three months from June to August, the program attracted more than 800 applicants. Of these, 40 students representing 6 universities and 13 nationalities were selected to join the program.

Hayfa Al Abdulla, Innovation Director at QSTP, commented: “Developing essential technical and entrepreneurial skills that enable young talents to drive impact in society has always been at the top of our priorities at QSTP. Our new Summer Internship Bootcamp program furthers this ambition allowing students to gain real-world experience, connect with industry leaders and experts, and gain a deeper understanding of technology trends and practices.”

The program also featured a series of workshops that engaged over 600 participants including the Summer Internship Bootcamp participants, startups under QSTP’s umbrella, and the general public. Nine workshops covering a range of topics such as quantum computing, business models, and design thinking were held. Some of the experts that led the workshops included: Dr. Saif Al-Kuwari, Director of Qatar Center for Quantum Computing, Hamad Bin Khalifa University – a member of Qatar Foundation; Nayef Al-Ibrahim, CEO, Ibtechar; and Ramzan Al-Naimi, Founder, Innovation Café.

The summer workshops enhanced participants' knowledge and skills in innovation and technology, strengthened the connections and relationships, and improved collaborative efforts and collective problem-solving abilities.

One of the workshop participants, Fatima Ahmad Al Kuwari, a year 12 student at Al Jazeera Academy, commented: “Joining the summer workshops was an insightful and enriching experience for me. The sessions allowed me to strengthen my project management skills, boosted my confidence in leading teams, and expanded my knowledge around essential concepts such as personal branding. I’m thankful to QSTP for the excellent organization of these workshops and I look forward to attending similar workshops in future.”

QSTP remains committed to nurturing local talent and driving technological advancement and innovation through initiatives like the Summer Bootcamp Internship program. To learn more about QSTP’s programs, please visit: https://qstp.org.qa/.

About Qatar Science & Technology Park

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation, is a Free Zone, accelerator and incubator for tech-product development in Qatar. The park fosters an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar that works to accelerate commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize Qatar’s national diversification drive.

QSTP’s focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences and Information & Communication Technologies (ICT), in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. Members of QSTP’s Free Zone include Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), international corporations and research institutions. They are collectively committed to investing in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, enhancing technology management skills and developing innovative new products.

QSTP supports QF’s economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the QSTP website at www.qstp.org.qa

About Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

