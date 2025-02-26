Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council finally conclude their last day at Web Summit Qatar continuing to drive innovation, and collaboration. QRDI Council signed two Memorandums of Understandings (MoU) one with the Ministry of Labor and the other with ITQAN Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center. In addition to this, QRDI Council also announced the winners of the Rising Innovators Award at their pavilion on this day.

Omar Ali Al-Ansari, Secretary General at QRDI Council said: “These two significant Memorandums of Understandings reflect our dedicated commitment to advancing the country’s use of innovation in the public sector. Our partnerships with Itqan and the Ministry of Labor represent an important step toward enhancing Qatar's healthcare landscape and advancing the country’s digital transformation. QRDI Council will continue to contribute to Qatar's National Vision of becoming a global leader in research, development, and innovation."

The MoU with ITQAN will strengthen the collaboration and drive innovation in Qatar’s healthcare sector. This strategic partnership will focus on developing a strong healthcare RDI strategy, supporting the creation of key policies and regulations to foster research and innovation. Both parties will collaborate on launching joint research initiatives, addressing national healthcare challenges, and identifying opportunities for open innovation to advance technology solutions. Through joint programs, workshops, and mutual involvement in sectoral committees, the collaboration aims to build RDI capabilities, improve sector performance, and contribute to the overall growth of healthcare research and innovation in Qatar.

The Ministry of Labor (MoL) and the QRDI Council have also formalized their collaboration to enhance certificate authentication through blockchain technology. This initiative aims to streamline and secure the credential verification process, marking a significant step in Qatar's digital transformation. This agreement paves the way for a more efficient, secure, and innovative approach to certificate authentication in Qatar’s labor sector.

On day 3 of Web Summit Qatar, QRDI Council announced the winners of the Rising Innovators Award, an initiative aimed at empowering undergraduate and graduate students and inspiring the next generation of innovators. This new award provides students with a platform to showcase their pioneering ideas and solutions, positioning them for global recognition. The shortlisted projects were invited to present their ideas at the QRDI Council pavilion during the Web Summit. The awardees are as followed:

The Modular Automatic Sorting Hub (M.A.S.H) project won first place, presented by students from Doha University of Science and Technology, the AI-powered Sharia Bot project won second place, presented by a student from Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and joint second place was the Electronic Medical Triage System (EMTS) project presented by a student from Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar.

Aysha Abdulhameed Al Mudahka, RDI Senior Program Director at QRDI Council said: “At QRDI Council, we are proud to support and nurture the next generation of innovators. The Rising Innovators Award represents our commitment to encouraging creativity, collaboration, and new solutions among young minds. Announcing the award winners at Web Summit Qatar is significant, as it provides these students with a global stage to showcase their ideas and gain international recognition. We celebrate not only the remarkable achievements of these awardees but also the limitless potential they hold to shape the future of innovation.”

Concluding the Final Day of Web Summit

On the third day of the Web Summit, QRDI Council hosted a series of sessions with both local and international partners, alongside the signing of the MoUs and the announcement of the Rising Innovators Award. The day began with the session “Boost Your R&D Growth with QRDI's Tech Development Grant,” offering valuable insights on supporting research and development in the tech sector.

The discussions continued with a session titled "Beyond Smart: AI, Startups & the Future of Cities," exploring the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of urban landscapes. The focus then shifted to "Bridging Capital & Innovation: The Startup Journey," presented by Start-Up Qatar, offering a deep dive into the startup ecosystem and the challenges and opportunities ahead.

A highlight of the day was the session "Qatar & Sweden: Powering Deep Tech Innovation," in collaboration with Ignite Sweden, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating stronger connections between Qatar’s startup scene, established companies, and public organizations.

