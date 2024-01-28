Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council announces the four local companies successfully awarded the grant’s program: Karty LLC, Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C (Milaha), Cytomate, and Syook.

The TDG program is another instrument, from QRDI Council ,designed to establish a dynamic R&D ecosystem envisioned in the QRDI 2030 strategy. Seeking to transform Qatar's innovation landscape, the program aims to increase the level of business R&D in Qatar significantly and incentivize private sector investment in technology development. The program mainly targets for-profit companies operating in Qatar - Small & Medium Enterprises, startups, Large Local Enterprises, and multinational corporations to support their R&D-based product development or process innovation projects.

Projects are funded with grants of up to QAR 10 million to help companies undertake technology, product, or process development projects that will significantly improve their competitiveness in their target markets. To be eligible for support, all development must be carried out locally, and companies are expected to provide job opportunities for local tech talent for their projects. The grant is running as a pilot and will be expanded more broadly after its soft launch.

“The TDG program demonstrates QRDI Council's commitment to driving innovation and technological advancement in Qatar. Through this and other initiatives, we aim to increase the capacity for innovation in the country and raise the capability for R&D in companies operating in Qatar. Over time, we seek to position Qatar as a thriving hub for research, development, and innovation in the Middle East,” said Eng. Omar Ali Al-Ansari, Secretary General of the QRDI Council.

Milaha spokesperson said, “The TDG will accelerate Milaha’s innovation journey, enabling us to go beyond the incubation of ideas to the development of technologies and products that have the potential to revolutionize the maritime industry.”

Karty LLC Co-Founder and CEO Mohammed Suleiman said, “The assistance from QRDI Council is invaluable, offering tangible and intangible support. We are profoundly thankful for this endorsement and backing afforded to homegrown talent, fostering our development and competitive edge. Such support is critical for startups like KARTY as it helps us develop excellence to compete at the regional stage and globally.”

Commenting on the award, Cytomate’s CEO Hammad Saleh Hadeed said, “We are incredibly thankful to the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council for awarding us the TDG grant. This is a significant milestone for our team, allowing us to dive deep into cybersecurity research with more resources. The application process for the TDG grant was clear and well-structured, ensuring a fair evaluation of our proposal. The QRDI Council team was helpful and communicative throughout, making the process a very smooth experience.”

“With QRDI Council's support, we can expand our research capabilities to develop cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for operational technology (OT) environments and explore new areas previously beyond our reach. This funding is not just a financial boost—it's a vote of confidence in our work and its potential to make a meaningful impact.”

Syook CEO Arjun Nagarajan said, "We at Syook are immensely thankful to the QRDI Council for awarding us the Technology Development Grant. This grant will help to significantly accelerate our journey towards innovations in the realm of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). As part of this initiative, our focus will be to substantially enhance safety and operational efficiency in Industrial environments. This opportunity enables us to broaden our technological horizons to enhance the safety of Industrial operations, not just in Qatar but globally.”

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

