Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council in collaboration with MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management, has announced, a new open innovation opportunity through its flagship program, Qatar Open Innovation (QOI). This opportunity aims to seek innovative adaptive and personalized programs for employees, that will enhance training and development initiatives. The proposal submission deadline is August 8, 2024.

Oscar Barranco Liebana, Enterprise Innovation Program Director at QRDI Council, said: “QRDI empowers local enterprises through challenge-driven innovation. We identify key business challenges within local enterprises and collaborate with top global innovation partners to reduce time-to-market and increase ROI. MATAR will leverage QRDI’s Qatar Open Innovation program to boost talent potential and meet business needs, through AI-powered digital tools, tailored to individual needs for current roles or future career plans.”

Sebastian Arkadiusz Wojtun, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at MATAR, said: “It is embedded within the MATAR Development Strategy to invest in our people and adopt innovative learning and development solutions. It is integral to introduce adaptive learning that will support the growth and development of our people in an evolving industry and support the organization’s growth plans. Our partnership with QRDI and the Qatar Open Innovation program, will accelerate our acquisition for digital and tailored learning models.”

MATAR has developed a comprehensive competency framework for talent management by utilizing data-driven insights and network analytics for competency proficiency, that will support multiple functions of the organization and empower employees’ growth and career progression. Through this opportunity, QRDI Council and MATAR are inviting proposals from startups, SMEs, and corporates for AI-generated meta cognitive assessment solutions that will address personalized adaptive micro-learning and enhanced reporting mechanisms.

The Qatar Open Innovation program has been the primary platform for startups and innovators to engage with potential government and corporate buyers to co-create market-ready solutions that address the nation’s most pressing challenges in the five national priority areas of energy, health, resource sustainability, society, and digital technology, as outlined in the QRDI Strategy 2030, by identifying opportunities for innovation collaborations to drive economic prosperity.

With 50 Open Innovation Calls, launched in partnership with 20 Local Partners across key sectors, including Aspetar, Matar, GWC, Aspire, Baladna, Sidra, Ooredoo, Es'hailSat, Hassad Food, Kahramaa, Milaha, Qatar Insurance Company, the Ministry of Labor, the National Museum of Qatar, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Airways, MADA, the Communications Regulatory Authority, and Qatar National Library, the QOI program has garnered the interest and participation of innovators from Qatar and other countries around the world.

To learn more about the challenges Qatar Open Innovation tackled and submit your proposals, visit the QRDI Portal.

About QRDI Council

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council was established in 2018 to drive research, development, and innovation (RDI) efforts on a national level in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Second National Development Strategy (2018-2022). QRDI Council has developed a ten-year strategy, QRDI 2030, which seeks to create a locally empowered, globally connected RDI ecosystem, mobilizing leadership across government, academia, and industry, to transform Qatar’s social and economic future. QRDI Council members include prominent national and international figures from various government and academic entities and industry experts.

For media-related inquiries, don't hesitate to get in touch with QRDI at: qrdi@qrdi.org.qa

About Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travellers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

In 2024, Hamad International Airport has been named the “World’s Best Airport” at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards, winning the title for the third time. The airport also collected the “Best Airport Shopping” for the second year running, “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 10th time in a row, “Best Airport 40 to 50 million Passengers” and the “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” for the second time.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

For more information, visit Hamad International Airport's website www.dohahamadairport.com

