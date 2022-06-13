Dubai: After an immensely successful awards season in 2021, QNET, the leading e-commerce based direct selling platform continued its winning streak in 2022 with an incredible double win at the third annual, Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards. Earlier this year, QNET swept five trophies at the 2022 AVA Digital Awards.

The company was named the Bronze winner in the categories of ‘Innovation in the Use of Social Media’ and ‘Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Videos’. QNET representatives collected the awards in the presence of their stakeholders at the Gala.

Commenting on this spectacular achievement, QNET CEO, Ms. Malou Caluza said, “It is an amazing honour to be recognized by the prestigious MENA Stevie® Awards. At QNET, we have always focused on innovation and have tried to push the boundaries of what is possible with digital media. This award is dedicated to the hard work, passion and creativity of all the QNET employees whose talent and tenacity made these wins possible.”

“This recognition signals to us that we have to continue to be forward-thinking and innovate the way we engage with digital media. There is still vast untapped potential in the ways we can use social media to engage our customers and stakeholders. There are numerous projects that we are currently working towards, and it is extremely exciting to think about the possibilities moving forward,” she added.

Speaking on this important accolade, Venu Johl, Chief in charge of MENA, said, “Celebrating the double win in this year’s edition of the Middle East & North Africa Stevie®️ Awards is testament to the strength of the QNET promise and ongoing commitment driven by our stellar team and network.”

The first award, in the ‘Innovation in the Use of Social Media’ category was for QNET’s social media campaign, #BottleSelfieChallenge which promoted recycling and raised awareness about plastic pollution. Participants would take a pledge to not consume bottled drinks for three weeks and post a selfie with their favourite reusable bottle on Facebook and Instagram, hashtagged #BottleSelfieChallenge. They would then enter a draw to win the HomePure Nova. The campaign boasted over 390 participants, 198000 likes, and 1400 comments across all social media platforms. It led to a reduction in plastic bottle consumption by 90,000 and saved 32,000 litres of water that is used in the production of bottled drinks.

The company has since continued its advocacy for plastic waste reduction. It held a campaign across various radio stations in Dubai in multiple languages on March 21 for World Water Day to raise awareness about water sustainability and plastic alternatives. This campaign was in line with the ‘Dubai Can Initiative’, launched by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The second award, ‘Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility’ was for a series of CSR initiatives by QNET and the RYTHM foundation to provide covid relief to people in MENA and around the world. QNET and various distributors and charitable organisations came together to provide covid relief aid to underserved communities in 30 counties across the Middle East, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia Pacific and Russia and the commonwealth of states. Through the initiative titled, #QNETcares, the company provided people in need with food, clothing, medicines, cleaning supplies and other household essentials.

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards, sponsored by the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, is an international business awards competition in 17 nations in the Middle East and North Africa. Its goal is to recognize innovation in all its forms in the MENA region.

Details about the Stevie® Awards and the list of winners for the 2022 edition of the Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards are available here.