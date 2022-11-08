Dubai, UAE – Direct selling company, QNET, showcased its sustainability initiatives, including its innovative HomePure water filtration system, at the 5th annual Cairo Water Week. The company used the event, which serves as a preparatory platform for COP27 and is one of the biggest national forums in Egypt focused on mitigating water scarcity issues, to engage with key decision-makers and advocate for measures related to climate-water challenges and water security in the Middle East.

QNET's Deputy Regional General Manager for the Middle East and North Africa, Hussam Eldin Elmilliegi, explained that the company's commitment to water resiliency stems from its core values of service, sustainability, and leadership.

"Besides delivering innovative, resource-efficient, and reliable water solutions to our customers, we continuously work with local organisations and partners to strengthen communities through advocating for water conservation and sustainability," Elmilliegi says. "The strain on water supply in areas with unpredictable rainfall, such as in the Middle East, has made millions endure severe water scarcity. Today, the situation is further exacerbated by the ongoing climate crisis. State governments, private entities, and communities play a pivotal role in addressing the current water crisis.

"As a global business committed to making a positive social impact, QNET supports the development of healthy, safe, and prosperous communities worldwide," Elmilliegi adds. QNET's partnership with the Manchester City Football Club for their World Water Day Bottle Selfie social media campaign has encouraged the use of reusable bottles to cut down plastic waste and access to clean water sources. "Not only did this campaign help reduce the use of around 90,000 plastic bottles and save 32,000 litres of water in the production of bottled drinks, but it was also recognised with an international business award for its wide impact and creativity."

The Cairo Water Week is organised by the European Union Delegation to Egypt in collaboration with Egypt’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation. This year's event brought together policymakers, diplomats, representatives of UN agencies and regional organizations, financial institutions and donors, water experts from public and private institutions, and the media to discuss key policies, strategies and plans to counter climate-water challenges in preparation for the upcoming climate change conference, COP 27.

Water scarcity, or the lack of access to sustainable and safe water sources, is one of the most significant environmental issues threatening modern society's health and living standards. Without sustainable access to a safe water source, people cannot take care of their domestic tasks and sanitary needs, which further affects their quality of life.

"Climate change is impacting more than our water supply," CEO of QNET, Malou Caluza, comments. "It is affecting the way we live and how our communities operate. Our water-based sustainability initiatives are one of the ways QNET invests in a greener, more inclusive future for all. We work closely with multiple stakeholders, such as government agencies and local partners, championing sustainable strategies in accordance with our core values to mitigate the effect of climate change."

For example, QNET launched its Green Legacy initiative with Certified B Corporation EcoMatcher to tackle global deforestation and conserve wildlife territories. The company is also transitioning all its product packaging to become more sustainable by engaging certified ethical suppliers and using recyclable materials. All employees at QNET also contribute personal time to volunteering in their community. To date, QNET employees have contributed over 100,000 hours towards various causes in more than 20 countries.

QNET also proactively engages in global sustainability projects through its CSR arm, RYTHM Foundation. The foundation champions projects in line with UN SDG 4 (Education for all), SDG 5 (Gender equality), SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth), and SDG 11 (Community development) to support, nurture and empower marginalised communities in over 30 countries. For more information on QNET's sustainability journey, please visit www.qnet.net/sustainability. To learn about RYTHM Foundation's global initiatives, download the official brochure at https://www.rythmfoundation.org/home/about-us/.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce-based direct-selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model, fueled by the power of e-commerce, has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net.

