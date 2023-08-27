Jeddah: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced the opening of its second branch in KSA, at the port city of Jeddah, strengthening its regional presence.

The branch offers solutions for its retail and corporate clients located in the western region of the Kingdom, while fulfilling the financial needs of a growing customers’ base in the country, reflecting the strength of QNB brand.

Launching a new branch in Jeddah, which holds economic and tourism significance, will see the bank expand its operations in the Saudi market within a regional expansion strategy aimed at strengthening its position in the GCC banking market.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group is present in more than 28 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services to its customers.

The total number of employees is more than 29,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,900 machines.