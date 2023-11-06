Doha – Qatar: QNB – the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has been unveiled as a strategic partner for the third annual GWC Forum.

Titled ‘Fostering Legacy – Empowering MSMEs in the Digital Era’, the event will assess the economic impact of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and look at how businesses can prosper, thanks to the advent of innovations, including emerging AI technologies.

The forum will feature keynote speakers, panel sessions, workshops, and networking sessions as GWC reaffirms its commitment to helping MSMEs prosper in Qatar and across the region.

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, of GWC, said: “We sincerely thank QNB for supporting the GWC Forum as a strategic partner for the second year in a row. This commitment illustrates their unwavering dedication and leadership when it comes to supporting the growth of MSMEs in Qatar and across the region.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Heba Ali Al-Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communication said: “Our partnership comes in support of the development of Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs). We believe that the MSMEs are the new drivers of economic growth, as they play an important role in Qatar’s economic diversification, attracting investors from all over the world, which comes in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030’’.

This year’s forum will be held on 8-9 November. It will be broadcast live on GWC’s YouTube channel. To register for the forum, visit www.gwcforum.com

