Dubai, UAE - Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced growing enterprise adoption of Qlik Answers®, as companies across sectors move beyond AI prototypes and into business-critical deployment. Built for real-world complexity, Qlik Answers allows organizations to extract intelligence from unstructured data with precision, explainability, and speed. From public health to manufacturing, companies are embedding Qlik’s AI capabilities directly into operations to support faster, trusted decisions.

Where many generative AI tools stall at the proof-of-concept phase, Qlik Answers is helping companies scale. Powered by Amazon Bedrock, the solution combines retrieval-augmented generation with enterprise indexing, enabling users to ask natural language questions and receive context-rich answers grounded in their own documents. By leveraging the Amazon Bedrock platform, Qlik Answers connects structured and unstructured data, providing not only answers but recommended actions, with full lineage and traceability.

This shift comes as enterprises face mounting pressure to make AI usable, not just aspirational. While large language models have proliferated, most lack the governance and contextual understanding needed in regulated environments. Qlik Answers addresses this by embedding trusted outputs into operational systems, allowing both frontline staff and executives to act with confidence.

“Enterprises are rightly scrutinizing AI tools for practical value and reliability,” said Brendan Grady, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qlik’s Analytics Business Unit. “With Qlik Answers, we’re seeing customers transition from experimentation to execution, using their own data assets to solve real problems, today.”

Customers are already seeing results across critical domains:

Bystronic , a global sheet-metal processing specialist, launched an AI chatbot within 15 minutes, enabling employees to query real-time operations data and receive sourced answers across departments.

, a global sheet-metal processing specialist, launched an AI chatbot within 15 minutes, enabling employees to query real-time operations data and receive sourced answers across departments. Lintech International has indexed over 17,000 technical documents, cutting manual research, accelerating response times by 75%, and allowing business managers to regain up to seven hours a week.

has indexed over 17,000 technical documents, cutting manual research, accelerating response times by 75%, and allowing business managers to regain up to seven hours a week. TouchPoint Support Services, serving 650 healthcare sites with aims to double in size, deployed Qlik Answers to deliver rapid and compliant guidance to 15,000 staff members working in highly regulated, fast-paced environments.

These deployments highlight a broader transition in enterprise AI: from static dashboards to dynamic assistants, from experimental models to explainable tools. Qlik Answers is designed for this shift. Built on Amazon Bedrock, it offers secure, fast implementation and connects seamlessly to Qlik Cloud®, Qlik Predict™, and broader agentic workflows.

As businesses seek to operationalize AI with urgency and accountability, Qlik Answers offers a viable path forward. It is not a chatbot, but a layer of decision intelligence built directly into the fabric of work. Its growth signals that AI in the enterprise is no longer a question of if, but how.To explore how Qlik Answers can help your organization unlock insight from unstructured data, visit our Qlik Answers page.

