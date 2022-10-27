Doha, Qatar: QInvest is participating in the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), which is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 25 to 27 October 2022. This year’s edition of FII is being held under the theme of "Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order". The conference will see the participation of a group of global decision-makers and CEOs in an effort to find sustainable solutions to the economic challenges facing the world today.

Mr. Hussain Abdulla, Co-CEO of QInvest, will be participating in the conference, for the second consecutive year, as a speaker on 27 October 2022, where he will discuss “the future of Islamic investment”. The panel will focus on aspects related to the attractiveness of Islamic investment, its position as an ethical alternative to investors who want to move beyond ESG, and the availability of socially conscious investments.

The conference, which will be hosted at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center, will attract six thousand participants and 500 speakers from several sectors. This edition will see 180 sessions, 30 workshops and four mini-summits over three days, to discuss important topics, including balancing success with sustainability, the geo-economic rise and equality in an unequal world, what world leaders face in their attempt to return to the pre-COVID era and the intractable and unexpected challenges the world faces.

The Future Investment Initiative is affiliated with the Public Investment Fund (the Saudi Sovereign Fund), and was set up to discuss global investment challenges and opportunities on an annual basis.

The Future Investment Initiative is a leading international investment platform and an annual forum that brings together investors, innovators, and leaders from around the world who have the power to shape the future of global investment.

The initiative aims to exploit investment opportunities to drive economic growth, enable innovation and activate advanced technologies, in addition to exploring and addressing global challenges.

The Future Investment Initiative has also been working since its launch in 2017 to continue building an effective network that includes the most important stakeholders in the global arena, in addition to highlighting the emerging sectors that will shape the international investment landscape and shape the future of the global economy over the next few decades.

