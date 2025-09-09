Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced the launch of Qatar’s first-ever School Fees Protection Insurance, a pioneering solution designed to safeguard families and ensure uninterrupted education for children across the country.

With this innovative product, QIC once again reaffirms its leadership in delivering cutting-edge insurance solutions that anticipate the evolving needs of society, while supporting Qatar’s vision of building a resilient and inclusive economy.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “Education is the cornerstone of every nation’s progress, and at QIC, we recognize the profound responsibility parents feel in securing their children’s future. Our School Fees Protection Insurance is not just about covering financial risk—it is about protecting dreams, ambitions, and the stability of families. By ensuring that no child’s education is interrupted due to unforeseen challenges, we are reinforcing the values of security, resilience, and opportunity that are central to Qatar’s growth story.”

He continued: “Launching innovative insurance products locally is a strategic step to enhance Qatar’s position as a leading financial hub in the region. It contributes to reducing reliance on external markets, transferring knowledge, creating new job opportunities, and building national capabilities capable of leading the future. This comes in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan launched by the Qatar Central Bank in 2023, which aims to build an advanced financial and capital market that leads the region in innovation, efficiency, and investor protection, thereby enabling Qatar to unlock its full economic potential in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030. As a national leader, our role is to be a partner in economic and social development, and a guardian of family stability in the face of change.”

Al Mannai concluded: “For parents, this policy offers peace of mind. For students, it ensures stability and the confidence to pursue academic excellence. For Qatar as a whole, it is a step towards reinforcing our reputation as a nation that puts people at the heart of progress. As we begin a new academic season, I wish all students success and assure parents that QIC will always be a trusted partner in safeguarding their future.”

QIC’s School Fees Protection Insurance provides families with comprehensive financial support in the event of unforeseen circumstances such as involuntary loss of employment, permanent disability, or accidental death. Coverage also includes cases where a child cannot continue their studies due to health issues or accidents, as well as reimbursement of prepaid examination fees if a student is unable to attend due to illness, hospitalization, or the accidental death of a close relative. All benefits are paid directly to the school, ensuring a seamless continuation of education without disruption to the student’s academic journey.

Customers can easily obtain this product through the qic.online portal, which provides a smooth and convenient experience, or by visiting any of Qatar Insurance Company’s branches across the country, in addition to its direct availability in selected schools.

For more information about QIC’s School Fees Protection insurance and to purchase a policy, please visit qic.online